Former NFL Hall Of Famer Calvin Johnson to be inducted into ‘Pride of the Lions’

Calvin Johnson, years after admitting to a long-standing dispute with the Detroit Lions, is officially returning to and reconciling with the franchise, with the team announcing Monday that the Hall of Fame wide receiver will be enshrined into the club's Pride of the Lions memorial at Ford Field.

At the second annual Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing at the Detroit Golf Club, Lion's chief operating officer Mike Disner surprised Calvin Johnson Jr. by informing him that he would be inducted into the Pride of the Lions ring of honor.

Calvin will become a member of the Pride of the Lions at halftime of Detroit's homecoming game on September 30, 2024, against the Seattle Seahawks. He merits the accolade and joins 20 other great Detroit players.

"We are thrilled to add Calvin Johnson Jr. to the Pride of the Lions," Lions CEO Rod Wood stated Monday. "His dedication on the field and to the city of Detroit is legendary, and this is a well-deserved honor. We are honored that he will be forever remembered at Ford Field and as a Detroit Lion."



Johnson was named "Megatron" after being described as having "robotic and machine-like abilities" on the field. Johnson was a one-of-a-kind pass receiver because of his size, speed, strength, and jumping ability.

Calvin Johnson will be the 21st player to receive this honor

Johnson will join the Pride of the Lions as their twenty-first member, joining Barry Sanders, Alex Karras, Herman Moore, Lem Barney, Dick ‘Night Train’ Lane, Bobby Layne, Dick LeBeau, Jason Hanson, and others. Johnson was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame three years ago.

Johnson, nicknamed Megatron after the Transformers character, was picked as the second overall pick in 2007 out of Georgia Tech. He spent his nine-year career with the team, catching 731 passes for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns. He is a franchise leader in all three

Johnson earned three First-Team All-Pro awards, one Second-Team All-Pro honor, and six Pro Bowl selections throughout his nine seasons in the NFL, while also becoming a two-time NFL receiving yards leader, a one-time NFL touchdown leader, and a one-time NFL catches leader.

