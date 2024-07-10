Former NFL Star Adrian Wilson Gets Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Adrian Wilson, a former Cardinals safety and Panthers front office official, was arrested for domestic abuse in Scottsdale early last month.



He was appointed vice president of player personnel by the Carolina Panthers in 2023; however, the team announced this week that he is no longer with the team.

According to the Athletic, former Carolina Panthers executive and Arizona Cardinals standout safety Adrian Wilson was arrested in Arizona on June 1 on charges of assault, property damage, and disorderly behavior by the Scottsdale Police Department.

According to police records obtained by ESPN, the 44-year-old was charged with deliberate assault resulting in physical injury, property damage ranging from $250 to $2,000, and disorderly conduct—disruptive behavior or fighting.



Wilson was arrested at his Scottsdale residence on June 1 at 6 a.m. According to a statement issued by the police department on Tuesday, all three accusations are misdemeanors involving domestic violence. The statement did not share any detail about the incident that led to the arrest.

Wilson's allegations were filed in court on June 1, but it remains unclear when the incident occurred. Wilson's court date for a virtual case management session is July 16.

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with Adrian Wilson after the arrest

The news of Wilson's arrest comes only days after the Panthers revealed to ProFootballTalk that he was no longer their vice president of player personnel.



An official for the team informed the media that Adrian Wilson will not be staying on as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers. "We will not be providing any additional comments in accordance with our organizational policy on employee matters."

Wilson retired and joined the Cardinals front office as a scout in 2015. He advanced to vice president of pro personnel and served as Arizona's co-interim general manager in 2022.

He interviewed in January 2023 for Arizona's general manager position, which eventually went to Monti Ossenfort. A month later, he returned to his home state to become the Panthers' vice president of player personnel. Wilson was born in High Point, North Carolina, and attended college at NC State.

The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the third round in 2001. Wilson spent 12 seasons with the Cardinals, garnering five Pro Bowl appearances. He was named an All-Pro in 2009 and was inducted into the Cardinals' Ring of Honor in 2015.



Wilson had a great 12-year NFL career with the Cardinals, spending time with the Patriots in 2013 (where he never played a game due to an Achilles tendon injury) and the Bears during their 2014 training camp.