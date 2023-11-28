Former NFL star and NBA fans slam Malika Andrews over delayed coverage of Josh Giddey scandal with minor Livv Cook

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Dez Bryant, a former NFL wide receiver, has joined several NBA fans in criticizing Malika Andrews for her coverage, or lack thereof, of allegations surrounding NBA star Josh Giddey.

Giddey, a 21-year-old Australian, has been accused of indulging in an inappropriate relationship with a purportedly underage girl.

This comes after an anonymous social media user posted photographs and videos of the two.

Andrews, currently the anchor of NBA Today on ESPN, is facing criticism for not sufficiently reporting on the issue.

Some fans have even suggested a racial bias in her coverage, claiming that she reports differently on black and white players.

Bryant took to Twitter to voice his concerns, asking, "Why haven't you said anything about Josh Giddey? I advise you not to make this a black-or-white issue.

Your upbringing and your private school education don't make you superior."

Bryant, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Baltimore Ravens, also described Andrews as a 'puppet' for ESPN.

He further added, "I can't understand how an ex-NBA player or current player can sit across from you and give you any kind of respect."

NBA fans posted similar remarks on X, the platform that was formerly known as Twitter.

Weet-Bix's revelation: Josh Giddey's social media absence

Weet-Bix's parent company has clarified why it removed all social media posts about Australian NBA star Josh Giddey.

They aimed to shield Giddey from negative commentary, given the ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement with a minor.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's shooting guard finds himself under league review following allegations that surfaced from recently posted social media photos of him accompanying a girl.

This event has sparked rumors about Giddey possibly losing his sponsorship worth $40 million with the renowned Aussie cereal brand.

Since the start of his profitable four-year deal in 2021, Giddey has played a prominent role in Weet-Bix's Every Bite Counts campaign.

