Former NFL Star Breaks Silence After Getting Arrested for Allegedly Urinating on Elderly Woman During Flight

The once-star Boston CFB player is once again making headlines after leaving his 8-season NFL career about 8 years ago. He is once again in the headlines. Gosder Cherilus, the former Lions OT, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police for allegedly urinating on a woman. After the skirmish, Cherilus broke his silence on the incident and issued an apology statement to the passengers of the flight, saying he took "sleeping medication that I don't normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character.”

Cherilus pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in East Boston District Court and is scheduled to return to court in October. Here is his full statement: “I'd like to address the media reports about me that surfaced today regarding a situation that occurred onboard a flight to Ireland this past weekend. The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30 AM. In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don't normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew."

During his overnight flight to Dublin, Cherilus’ "egregious behavior" of urinating on an elderly woman named Connee Bush and getting into another small fight with another passenger on the same flight got him arrested at the Boston Logan International Airport. Bush, in her interview with NBC10 Boston, confessed her experience, saying that a 40-year-old man walked up to her at random, urinated and soaked her clothes, and then sat on another passenger.

Upon landing, Cherilus’s behavior was “irate and uncooperative” when asked to leave the flight, for which the police charged him with disorderly conduct and disturbing a flight crew. Per the court reports, Cherilus “appeared intoxicated prior to the flight.”

Delta Airlines, the flight on which Cherilus boarded, also issued a statement after the incident: “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel.”