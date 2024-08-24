Former NFL Star Chad Ochocinco Asks Fan to Accompany Him to a ‘Str*P CL*B’ After They Offer Him McDonalds

If you've ever followed former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, you'll know he loves McDonald's. Ochocinco is never hesitant about showing his enthusiasm for the fast food eatery, even his purchases. Now that he is blissfully retired, the NFL legend can indulge in his favorite foods even more. And the fans know it.

Ochocinco recently made an appearance at a conference and was seen by a fan. The admirer approached him with a special gift: a bag full of McDonald's.

Ocho was shocked by the surprise and said, "I f*ck*ng love it here," before embracing the fan and laughing. What is the best part? The fan received a present as well: an invitation to the str*p cl*b.



Also Read: Bill Belichick Receives Good News as Pro Football Hall of Fame Reduces Wait Period; All You Need to Know

Ochocinco played collegiate football for the Santa Monica Corsairs and the Oregon State Beavers before moving on to the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots in the National Football League.

The Bengals picked him in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft, and he played for them for ten seasons. Ochocinco, or "eight five" in Spanish, was also his number. In 2011, Johnson was traded to the Patriots, where he appeared in Super Bowl XLVI.

Advertisement

Johnson appeared in preseason games for the Miami Dolphins in 2012, but was dismissed after being arrested for domestic abuse. From 2014 to 2015, he played with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League (CFL). In 2017, he played one game for the Mexican side Fundidores de Monterrey in the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional. Johnson emerged as one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers in the 2000s, holding almost every Bengals receiving record.

Johnson was ranked first among the "most influential athletes in social media" by CNBC in April 2011. Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler, was chosen to four All-Pro teams, and was voted the number one wide receiver on the Bengals' 40th anniversary squad.

In March 2016, Johnson tweeted Hue Jackson, the Cleveland Browns' head coach and his former wide receivers coach with the Bengals, to inquire if he would allow Johnson to work with the receivers during training camp. In July 2016, Jackson agreed to have Johnson serve as a guest lecturer for the Browns. Jackson said that Johnson wants to "try his hand" at teaching.

Advertisement

He presently serves as a panelist on the weekly highlight show Inside the NFL, which has been on The CW since 2023. He also co-hosts the podcast Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe.

Also Read: