Former NFL Star Everson Griffen Gets Arrested Again For Driving Under Influence And Possessing 'Ball Full of' Cocaine

Trigger Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics such as drug abuse and mental health.

Everson Griffen, the former defensive lineman for the Minnesota Vikings, found himself in legal trouble once more after being arrested for driving while impaired (DWI) and possession of a substance identified as cocaine. This incident marks another chapter in the troubled life of the once-celebrated NFL player, who has previously battled both legal and personal issues.

Arrest details: What went down?

Griffen was apprehended by the Minnesota State Patrol late Tuesday night. The 36-year-old was driving a Bentley Bentayga southbound on Interstate 35W near 50th Street in Minneapolis when a state trooper stopped him. The trooper noted that Griffen was driving "at a high rate of speed" and exhibited "visible signs of impairment."

Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol. Additionally, Griffen had two passengers with him at the time of the arrest. A small ball containing a white powdery substance, which field tests later confirmed to be cocaine, was also discovered in the vehicle. Griffen was subsequently booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 12:59 a.m. on Wednesday. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is USD 6.1 Billion NFL Sunday Ticket Lawsuit ft. Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft? Find out

Advertisement

Previous legal issues

This is not Griffen's first encounter with the law regarding impaired driving. In 2023, he was charged with DWI and later entered a plea deal in February 2024. According to court documents, Griffen admitted to driving "carelessly" and "at a high rate of speed" while weaving through traffic after consuming alcohol on July 22, 2023.

At the time, he was driving a 1968 Pontiac LeMans on Powers Boulevard in Chanhassen at approximately 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. His preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.09%, just over Minnesota's legal limit of 0.08%.

Following this incident, Griffen faced additional traffic citations, including for failing to drive with due care after crashing into a fence and gazebo in Mound on October 28, 2023.

Battle with mental health

Griffen's struggles extend beyond legal issues. In 2021, he publicly revealed his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and expressed a desire to become an advocate for mental health awareness.

His mental health struggles have been well-documented, including a 2018 incident where he underwent a mental health evaluation following an arrest by the Minneapolis Police Department. During this episode, Griffen reportedly threatened to shoot someone at the Hotel Ivy, leading to the Vikings requesting an evaluation.

In another alarming event in 2021, Griffen live-streamed himself brandishing a weapon, claiming he was defending himself from an alleged intruder at his home. These incidents have underscored the ongoing challenges Griffen faces with his mental health.

ALSO READ: USD 1 Bet On Dak Prescott And Cowboys Losing Every Game In 2024 Season Sparks Fan Frenzy

Advertisement

Everson Griffen played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2019, earning four Pro Bowl selections and ranking fifth in franchise history with 79.5 sacks. After leaving the Vikings in 2020, Griffen had brief stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions before returning to Minnesota in 2021, where he played nine games in his final season.