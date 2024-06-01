Former NFL Star Heaps Praise on Luka Doncic by Comparing Him to Mike Tyson

Luka’s journey in the NBA began in 2018 when he was the third pick in the NBA Draft. After getting picked in the NBA, Luka Doncic sat down with Bleacher Report's Howard Beck for an exclusive interview. The Slovenian said this when asked about the tattoo of a tiger on his left forearm: “I just like tigers. I said if I go to the U.S., I will buy a tiger—like Mike Tyson.”

Luka Doncic is channeling Mike Tyson again six years later, as he is just one week away from playing in his first NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian will have a chance to put a knockout blow to Celtics who are looking for their first title since 2008.

What did Emmanuel Acho say?

Emmanuel Acho of FS1 echoed this sentiment after Doncic scored 20 points in the first quarter of the Mavericks' close-out victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Acho said, "Luka, to me, is like Mike Tyson in his prime. He has the ability to knock you out before you even get to the second round." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The domination by Luka Doncic in the playoffs

Luka Doncic’s domination in the playoff games is unreal. The former Real Madrid star decimated Wolves in the first quarter in Game 5 and he did the same against the Suns in 2022. The possibility of Luka Doncic taking you out before you even realize you're in a fight is still present in every game.

Luka Doncic has averaged 31.1 points per game during his postseason career, second only to Michael Jordan's 33.5 points. Doncic has averaged 9.7 points per first quarter over his 45 NBA Playoff games, including eight games in which he scored at least 14 points in the first quarter.

ALSO READ: 2024 NBA Finals: 3 Players to Watch Out For in Celtics-Mavericks Showdown ft Luka Doncic