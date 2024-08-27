Former NFL Star Wildly Accuses Pat McAfee of Being ‘High 80 Percent of the Time’ on ESPN Show

A former NFL player has made a bold claim about Pat McAfee on his ESPN show that the American analyst is high most of the time. The former NFL punter and the host of the sports talk show The Pat McAfee Show has done several crazy things in his life; however, this wild claim by Ryan Leaf is something to talk about.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Leaf claimed that McAfee was “high 80% of the time on his TV show it’s said!!” This comment was made on a post by quarterback coach Quincy Avery, who was critical of McAfee’s wild show from Dublin, Ireland, last week.

The previous week, McAfee was chugging beers on the air during the broadcasting of J.R. Mahon’s Pub. The post by Avery read, “No one thinks it’s wild, someone can get hammered drunk on ESPN & everyone acts like it’s cool.”

Meanwhile, this wild accusation has become the talk of the time, and no one knows how he has concluded to make such a claim. Previously, McAfee had disclosed that they had brought edibles to Ireland as per a report in the Daily Mail.

McAfee said, “When you're flying internationally, you cannot land in different countries with edibles or weed.” He further said, "AJ, as a friend of mine, had bought a bunch of edibles... It is similar to my trip to London from Indianapolis when I had 13 edibles.”

The ESPN analyst continued by saying that “Last night was a very similar situation. AJ and I were on about 100 mg each.” Meanwhile, everyone is aware of the bad blood between the two, McAfee and Leaf.

It is to be seen how much of the claims are true because being high 80 percent of the time is kind of on an extreme level. It is something to keep an eye on and see how the sports personality responds.

Leaf was hired by ESPN in 2019, where he worked as a college football analyst. However, he had to part ways with the network last year when the former American football player was let go in the middle of the season.

The departure was a result of his very public beef with two co-hosts of ESPN's "College GameDay," Kirk Herbstreit and McAfee. So, the feud between the two has continued ever since then.

Meanwhile, Leaf, the former National Football League quarterback, played for four seasons in the league. The now-48-year-old played for the San Diego Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys between 1998 and 2001. In addition to these franchises, he also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Taking about his college football days, he played for the Washington State Cougars, where the former QB was named the finalist of the Heisman Trophy following his junior year. After that, the Chargers selected the former player in the 1998 NFL Draft as their second overall pick.

