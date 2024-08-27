Former Nuggets Guard: Rappers Sat Courtside and Dissed Facundo Campazzo While Guarding Stephen Curry

There are many difficulties involved in being an NBA player, but for former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo, one of the most difficult assignments was covering NBA player Stephen Curry. Curry is a terrible opponent for any defense because of his tireless movement and lethal shooting. Campazzo, who filled in as the Nuggets' point guard while Jamal Murray recovered from an ACL rupture, saw this firsthand.

In a recent interview, Campazzo shared a humorous yet revealing story about the difficulties of guarding Curry and the unexpected trash talk he faced—not just from players on the court but from rappers sitting courtside. The now Real Madrid guard opened up about his encounters with Curry, as well as Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, during his stint in the NBA.

Campazzo was frequently tasked with guarding some of the top players in the NBA while he was a member of the Nuggets. The job was daunting when facing Stephen Curry, especially with the crowd's extra pressure. As he attempted to guard the two-time MVP, Campazzo recalled a memorable incident in which rappers seated courtside started making fun of him.

“I had to defend Stephen Curry and Trae Young. There were these rappers sitting in the front row. They were saying to him, ‘Attack him; he can't defend you! Look, look, he doesn't know how to defend!’” Campazzo said. “And I was thinking, ‘Please don't attack me! Or don’t fall so you don’t end up in the top 10 of the week.’”

Even with the taunts and the daunting task of covering Curry, Campazzo tried not to lose his cool. Still, it was obvious that the event had a lasting effect on him.



Draymond Green adds to the pressure

In addition to facing Curry, Campazzo had to put up with verbal abuse from Draymond Green, Curry's teammate. Green, who was well-known for speaking out when necessary on the court, didn't hesitate to inform Campazzo of how difficult his task was. "No matter how you defend him, he's going to score 30 points on you, so ask your coach to switch you out," Green would allegedly approach Campazzo during a game.

The relentless trash talk and Curry’s unstoppable scoring ability made guarding the Golden State Warriors star one of the toughest challenges Campazzo faced during his NBA career.



Campazzo’s time with the Nuggets

Campazzo filled the vacuum left by Jamal Murray's injury, making his time with the Denver Nuggets unforgettable. Campazzo averaged 5.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals a game while he was a member of the Nuggets. Guarding athletes like Curry was an impossible feat even with his best efforts, as the Nuggets' 2022 first-round playoff series against the Warriors demonstrated.

It was an important experience for Campazzo even if Curry showed off his offensive skills and the Warriors won the series in five games. However, Campazzo's time with the Nuggets would come to an end after that series. The following season, the team won the NBA championship, and Campazzo briefly played for the Dallas Mavericks before joining Real Madrid in the EuroLeague once more.



The challenges of guarding curry

It's not just Campazzo who has had trouble stopping Stephen Curry. It's so tough that a lot of players in the league have said it's among the hardest things in basketball. Austin Reaves, a guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who had to cover Curry in the 2023 Playoffs, called the situation "hell."

“It’s honestly hell... You literally can’t ever relax. I remember Games 1 and 2, chasing him and Klay around, and I couldn’t make a shot... I’m like, ‘I ain’t got no legs!’” Reaves said, emphasizing how exhausting it is to keep up with Curry’s constant movement on the court.



Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, one of the NBA’s best defenders, also admitted that Curry is hard to stop when he’s trying to score or shoot for his teammates. "He's just non-stop; he's the most unique,” Bridges said, adding that looking after Curry is a full-time job that requires constant focus and effort.

