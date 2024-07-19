Former NXT Champion Recalls Sharing Special Moment With John Cena and CM Punk at WWE Backstage in 2013

What more can you ask for when you have your idol in front of you and you get to share screen doing something special with him. For WWE superstar Big E, sharing a WWE backstage segment with John Cena and CM Punk back in 2013, which was right when he made it to the main roster was special.

The former New Day member hasn’t been seen around lately in WWE because of his neck injury he sustained in 2022. Even though he is still under a WWE contract, the former NXT Champion hasn’t been cleared to perform yet.

He recently revealed that although he has undergone the surgery , he still needs to be cleared by the doctors to compete in the ring. Still, Big E is making his appearances outside the ring. So during a conversation with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Big E talked about that special moment with Cena and Punk from 2013, which fills him with joy even today.

What big moment Big E reveal sharing with Cena and Punk

Big E said that back in 2013, he along with John Cena and CM Punk were booked to face The Shield in the main event of Monday Night RAW. He said that before the match, the three of them had to do a signature style move together, mimicking The Shield.

“We all put our hands in, did a little Shield deal, a little, I think it was like a holiday feel-good show. But even that moment of like, man, I’m young in my career. I don’t, I can’t remember if I had the IC title at the time, I might have. But just being able to stand in the ring with a guy like CM Punk, with John Cena and me, like, man, there are so many incredible moments,” Big E said. Watch that segment below:

Later in the main event, when the six of them met, the match ended in a disqualification, but the three of them executed their finishers on The Shield members. For Big E, who was a rising superstar in the roster, sharing the stage with two of the greatest WWE legends in the ring was an exquisite magical moment.

Big E talks about watching John Cena perform in front of crowd

The former Intercontinental Champion said that he used to watch Cena perform in front of big crowds, understanding how the 16-time WWE Champion connected with the crowd. He recalled a particular cage match on RAW with Cena and Dolph Ziggler fighting, and how the crowd at Madison Square Garden goes crazy for Cena.

Knowing that the Cenation leader has announced his retirement from the ring, Big E thanked him for doing everything for the WWE and the wrestling industry. “Man, it is really inspiring. So, he’s done a lot, I mean, a lot is an understatement, but he’s done so much for our industry and our business. So, salute to him,” he said.