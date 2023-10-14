Former NXT champion sets his eyes on undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns after he returned at SmackDown

Undisputed champion Roman Reigns made his return to the blue brand after a long break. he last wrestled at Summer Slam 2023, and he successfully defended his title against his former Bloodline member and cousin Jey Uso. The show went very well when Tribal Chief and John Cena kicked off the show and finally Tribal Chief got to meet his next challenger.

Cena called Reigns goat and said he didn’t earn to challenge him for a match but else did and music hits of the megastar LA Knight and it seems like Reigns got his next challenger for Crown Jewel but that’s all. The former NXT champion posted a video of himself looking at Head of the Table and his intentions are clear Karrion Kross posted his video where he is behind the Tron watching Roman Reigns making his entrance. Kross was the first return after Triple H gained creative control and since we all listing Triple H is back in full power now. It's almost confirmed if not next Kross is in the talks to go after Knight or he can engage in their ongoing rivalry.

Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt match at WrestleMania 39

Kross recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet show, He revealed that he was slated to work with Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. Not many people even in WWE actually knew about some writer and some office team members knew it they discussed a lot about what they wanted to deliver to their fans they had a lot of plans involving Scarlett, Alexa, and even Bo who is rumored to play Uncle Howdy on screen then he expressed than tragically Bray passed away he also added he had very warm relation with Wyatt backstage.

Kross and Wyatt had so many similarities fans always talked about them and Kross is one of Bray Wyatt’s dream opponents.

