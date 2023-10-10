Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi claims the secret to India’s cricketing success is THIS

The Indian team is known to produce the best cricketers of all time. Whether it's Kapil Dev or Sachin Tendulkar, they have taken Indian cricket to the next level, making themselves called the GOAT of this sport. Today, Indian teams do not just produce the best batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, etc.

But we also offer the best bowlers like Bumrah, Bhuvnaeshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami and so much more to the ICC. Talking about the constant growth of Indian cricket, Shahid Afridi has revealed what he feels is the secret of India's exceptional growth in this sport. Check the secret right below!

Shahid Afridi's speculated secret for India's overall growth in international cricket

Considering the fact that India has been dominating cricket for a long time now, everyone has different speculation as to why India produced the best players. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has his own speculations. According to him, the secret is nothing but 'eating meat'. Shahid Afridi was interviewed at a local sports show, the report of which was shared by GeoNews.

Afridi talked about his speculation in detail, during that interview. He said, "India has a huge 1.4 billion population, and the quality of cricket has changed. Back then we used to say that they were producing great batters while Pakistan was creating good bowlers, but that was not the case as we were generating both bowlers and batters."

Revealing what Shahid Afridi feels is the secret to India's success in International cricket, the Pakistani cricketer stated, "However, their bowlers have now started eating meat, so they have gained strength." Afridi further described how another reason India growing in cricket is because of an improved focus on cricket, at the ground level. He explained how having players like Rahul Dravid, overlooking domestic cricket, is one factor in India's success in cricket.

