Former Patriot CB Takes Humorous Dig at Kyle Shanahan for Making a Job Offer to Bill Belichick

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, recently revealed he offered a job to Bill Belichick. The former Patriots coach has won the Super Bowl 6 times as a head coach. Shanahan reportedly wanted him to join the 49ers staff. But the coach with the most playoff wins declined the offer. Ex-Patriot cornerback Jason McCourty had a hilarious reaction to the incident.

When Shanahan was the Falcons ' offensive coordinator, the two think tanks went against each other. Belichick had won that contest even after his side was trailing by 25 points at one point. Kyle wanted to join hands with Bill to lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl championship. They lost last year’s Super Bowl game to the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling encounter.

Jason McCourty on Kyle Shanahan’s job offer to Bill Belichick

McCourty appeared on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday, July 25. He shared his opinion on why Kyle and Bill’s partnership wouldn’t have worked. He admitted that Shanahan’s mental prowess is incredible and Belichick is great at defensive tactics. However, he believed that their chemistry wouldn’t work.

“On a day-to-day basis, calling the shots and doing all of those things … I don’t know quite how that would work,” McCourty quipped. He compared Kyle and Bill to husband and wife. He addressed married people and said the wife always wants her household a certain type of way.

McCourty revealed he was brought up by a single mom. He said he was a mamma’s boy. Jason added that he could not imagine his wife and mother in one household because they would try to call shots. “Who’s supposed to bend down to other,” McCoury said.

Jason revealed that his mom told him to live by her rules if he wanted to stay in the house. He went on to admit that his wife dictates all the rules after marriage, and he has to live by those, too. “I don’t know if you can bring those two forces together and make it work,” he concluded.

Kyle Shanahan tried replacing Brock Purdy with Tom Brady

The 49ers HC recently revealed that he attempted to sign the 7x Super Bowl champion last season. Shanahan wanted Brady to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He explained that it was not because he didn’t trust Purdy enough.

Kyle believed that if anybody could have done the job better than Purdy, it’d have been Tom Brady. He said Purdy should take this as a compliment rather than think the franchise doesn’t trust him. Shanahan also elaborated that Purdy’s availability was dicey resulting in the 49ers’ pursuit of a backup QB.