Former playboy model Nina Drama responds to Tom Aspinall backlash after UFC star asked x-rated interview question

Nina Maria Daniele is emerging as one of the most reputable MMA journalists in the UFC. She has conducted interviews with multiple UFC champions, ranging from Jon Jones to Alexander Volkanovski. Her interview style is unique, and the audience appreciates her engaging interactions with fighters. Popularly known by the name of her YouTube channel, Nina Drama.

Recently, at UFC 295, Nina interviewed several fighters, including Alex Periera and Jiri, as well as Tom Aspinall.

During the interaction, Tom Aspinall posed an X-rated question, saying, "Have you ever been fingered by an MMA fighter before." This awkward question momentarily stunned Nina, who quickly responded with a firm "No." Recognizing the awkwardness, Tom covered up by saying, "I've seen some really weird questions on your Instagram, so I thought I'd just throw one in there."

After the podcast was released, the clip went viral on the internet, and Aspinall received criticism for his remarks.

Nina herself spoke on behalf of the Interim UFC champion, expressing, "I absolutely love Tom Aspinall’s humor! The reason he asked me that crazy question is because we follow each other on IG and see all the crazy weird questions my followers ask me."

She even posted the same video clip, explaining in her caption: "Tom is funny AF, and he didn’t offend me at all. He was trying to get a reaction out of me, and he got a good one lol. I asked him some crazy-ass questions too."

ALSO READ: Daniel Cormier names THIS fighter best in the world and its not Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall's X-rated question to Nina Drama

Nina interviewed current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones earlier and shares a good bond with him. She even tagged Jones in her story after the incident mocking and asking him to beat Tom Aspinall when they fight in the future.

Later on, Jones himself reacted to Aspinall’s remark on a female journalist.

While talking to MMA Underground, Jones was asked about Aspinall’s comment to which he said:

“Yeah, I saw the interview he did, and if he had said that remark to any female involved in my life he would spend his last years on this earth.”

Aspinall has recently captured the UFC interim championship and called out UFC’s heavyweight champion Jon Jones for a fight.

ALSO READ: Daniel Cormier names THIS fighter best in the world and its not Khabib Nurmagomedo