Former Pro Surfer and Pirates of the Caribbean Actor Dies in Tragic Shark Attack While Surfing in Oahu

The Pirates of the Caribbean movie actor, Tamayo Perry, was recently attacked by a shark while he was surfing off the island of Oahu’s North Shore. The 49-year-old was a former professional surfer and has also served as a veteran lifeguard with Honolulu Ocean Safety for eight years.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, following which Shark warnings were posted in the area. Perry’s body was later found and identified by the officials.

Tamayo Perry dies in a shark attack

Tanmayo Perry was surfing near Goat Island before he died, owing to multiple shark bites. The Honolulu Ocean Safety Services initially received a call about the entire situation at around 1 pm on Sunday.

Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department went on to narrate that after finding the body, lifeguards brought it to the shore by jetski, where the surfer was then declared dead.

It is important to note that Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore is a surfer's paradise, renowned for its long, barreling tubes. However, this challenge comes at a cost, as it recently took the life of the well-known North Shore waterman.

Brendan Buckley, the editor of Stab Magazine, spoke about the matter, calling surfing the pipeline off Oahu's North Shore Perry’s specialty. He further stated (via SFGATE) that “Perryy was never like somebody that was going to contend for a world title. He was more of the type to just kind of hunt down big, crazy waves and have that documented.”

A closer look into Tamayo Perry’s profession

Born and raised in Oahu, Tamayo Perry was a professional surfer who surfed for around 15 years. He became famous after winning the Pipeline Master trials in 1999.

Perry also used to run a surfing school called Oahu Surfing Experience alongside his wife Emilia, who is a professional bodyboarder. Through the surfing school, they teach students safe surfing practices and surf etiquette.

Tamayo Perry has also worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore for the City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety. Other than this, he has appeared in a few movies as an actor, in addition to doing a few national commercials.

