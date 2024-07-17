Former Rams Star Aaron Donald Reveals He Hated Tom Brady for 3 Years After Patriots Beat Them To Win Super Bowl

A former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle opens up about the team's defeat to the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He claimed that following the defeat, he hated Tom Brady for three years until he won the Lombard Trophy in 2021.

In a recent interview with the Pivot podcast, Donald discussed his setback in 2018 and the intense pain he endured after the devastating Super Bowl loss, which had a significant effect on both him and his daughter, who was five years old.

Aaron Donald hated Tom Brady for three years

For ten years, Aaron Donald was a formidable force in the football world. Even quarterbacks like Tom Brady were afraid to deal with him because of his imposing appearance. But five years ago, Brady did give Donald a cold shoulder.

Donald discussed this in his recent podcast appearance, explaining why the Super Bowl loss was so terrible for him. The loss to the Patriots made him despise the NFL goat for three years, and he explained why he felt so horrible after losing the game.

"I won't lie, that broke my heart," Donald stated at the ten-minute mark. "I'm not going to lie; we lost that Super Bowl. I spent almost two months in bed. For about three years, I detested Tom Brady. I was furious."



Donald went on to discuss the significance of the Super Bowl. He assured his daughter that the Rams would triumph and that she would get to play in the confetti and be brought onto the pitch by him after the game.

Donald claimed that when he saw his daughter sobbing in the stands following the defeat, he felt as though he had betrayed her and broken his promise to her.

Three years later, the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 2022 and earned the Lombardy Trophy, with Donalds making big defensive plays throughout the season.

Aaron Donald, a significant contributor to their success, has announced his retirement in 2024, capping a career as one of the NFL's best defensive players.

Aaron Donald retired with the Legacy

Donald's retirement from the NFL marks the end of a magnificent almost 10-year career with the Rams, during which he won a Lombardi Trophy, 10 Pro Bowls, and eight first-team All-Pro honors. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year formally retired in March.

During his retirement remarks, Aaron Donald cites the Super Bowl LIII game against the New England Patriots as one of the most crucial moments in his remarkable NFL career. The game, played in February 2019, finished with a remarkable 13-3 win for the Patriots, the lowest-scoring result in Super Bowl history.

Aaron Donald, a powerful defensive lineman, was with the Rams from 2014 to 2024. He was one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history, racking up outstanding career numbers over his ten seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He totaled 104 sacks, 441 tackles, 150 tackles for loss, and 23 forced fumbles. Donald retired in 2024, leaving behind a significant legacy.