Former Rival Reveals ‘Superpower’ That Helps Dricus du Plessis Win Titles at Ease in UFC

Dricus du Plessis has a superpower that allows him to win titles in the UFC. This is what the current middleweight champion’s former rival, Robert Whittaker thinks about the South African. The fighting style of Dricus du Plessis has often been termed as unorthodox. He has often been criticized for not having the precision and flair that many of his counterparts have. This even led to icons like Alexander Volkanovski predicting a victory for Israel Adesanya in UFC 305.

But in reality, that did not happen and Robert Whittaker knows exactly how Du Plessis won the fight. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ‘Main Event’, ‘The Reaper’ stated, “I think he’s got a really solid headspace and mentality for winning fights. I think that’s his superpower because he’s an awkward dude, he obviously hits really hard, and he’s tough as nails. But I think all of that stems from his relentlessness mentally.” Whittaker went on to say that Du Plessis is ‘willing to die’ inside the octagon.

Thus, if any fighter does not match the hell-bent mentality, it becomes really tough for them to win against ‘Stillknocks’. Surely, this ironclad mentality was on full display at UFC 305. While Adesanya kept on attacking Du Plessis, the champion did not flinch. He continuously soaked up the offense before catching Adesanya off guard and holding him in submission to retain his title.

Advertisement

In fact, ‘Stillknocks’ recently revealed that standing his ground against Adesanya was part of the plan. He wanted ‘Izzy’ to come hard at him and empty his tank. Indeed, the more rounds went by, Adesanya looked more and more exhausted. Truth be told, this same mentality is the reason why Du Plessis is still the champion.

Facing off against Robert Whittaker, no one gave Du Plessis a chance. However, he turned the tides inside the octagon and defeated Whittaker cleanly to become the number one contender. Come UFC 297, Sean Strickland was high on confidence after defeating the former champion, Israel Adesanya. But Du Plessis was once again his usual self as he took the striking to the last round to win the middleweight gold for the first time.

Du Plessis will now, in all probability, be facing Sean Strickland in January 2025. However, nothing has been confirmed till now. Strickland, who believed that the UFC 297 decision should have gone in his favor, has been looking for a rematch ever since. While he will get his wish fulfilled most likely, it remains to be seen whether he can reclaim lost glory.

Advertisement