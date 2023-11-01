Former South Africa captain, Graeme Smith believes Virat Kohli’s quality ‘exceeds’ India legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting sensation and superstar of the game, Virat Kohli playing brilliantly in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Kohli is scoring lots of runs, making records, and climbing milestones day by day.

Virat Kohli is Brilliant

Former South Africa captain and current SA20 League commissioner, Graeme Smith commented about the Indian Cricketing legends.

"The quality he has produced right through his international career, in my opinion, he exceeds Sachin", Graeme Smith on Kohli during a talk with ANI.

Former Proteas legend gave that bold statement and did not hesitate to share his thoughts about Virat Kohli.

Smith believes Virat Kohli's career has been incredible and particularly in chasing, he is brilliant. He praised Kohli's run-chase ability and pressure-managing ability, no matter the situation around him.

There is so much said about Virat Kohli but I don't think that enough gets made about how insane is Virat Kohli's ODI record. “His one-day record is mind-blowing," Smith added.

Notably, Virat Kohli scored his 48 ODI hundred against Bangladesh in Pune and he is just one short of Cricketing legends and his ideal Sachin Tendulkar.

It will be interesting to see when Kohli will score his 49 ODi ton and the record-breaking 50th century.

Indian team is sensational so far in the World Cup

Graeme Smith also gave his take on the Indian cricket team, he thinks India is always strong at home but the World Cup adds extra pressure, but that pressure is not seen impacting Indian players.

Indian big players are performing well in both the department ball and bat. But Smith's only concern is injury.

Smith believes Hardik Pandya is a key player for India and he will play a crucial role like Marco Jansen is doing for South Africa.

SA20 League commissioner predicted his four teams for the World Cup semi-final. He believes India is at the top, South Africa is at two, New Zealand at three and the fourth one will be Australia.

