Former Spurs Executive Brent Barry Hired As Assistant Coach by Phoenix Suns: Report

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker make up a talented roster for the Phoenix Suns, which is quite popular in the NBA. Frank Vogel got fired in the offseason, being replaced by Mike Budenholzer, an NBA Champion of 2021. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Brent Barry, the son of the famous Hall of Famer Rick Barry, is likely to be appointed as an assistant coach. Barry, renowned for his sharpshooting skills in the NBA, has played for six different teams and served as an executive in the San Antonio Spurs' front office

Even though the switch from the front office to the sidelines is somewhat unusual, it's a move that commonly occurs within the San Antonio network. Sean Marks, for example, was an assistant coach for the Spurs, but later became the Brooklyn Nets' general manager. Another example is Steve Kerr who previously played for the Spurs and served as Phoenix Suns' general manager before being appointed as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, despite his lack of prior coaching experience.

Brent Barry joins Suns staff with ties to Mike Budenholzer

The connections between Suns coach Mike Budenholzer and the newly hired Brent Barry explain the coaching change. Barry was under the wings of Budenholzer – a former Gregg Popovich's staff with Spurs - during his time playing for Spurs. This prior connection between the two may have contributed to Barry's recruitment to the Suns.

Despite the high skills of their playing unit, the Suns ranked in the sixth league of the Western Conference, experiencing a crushing defeat to Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA's first playoff round.

Expectedly, Budenholzer's coaching unit in Phoenix will be complete with Barry's appointment, with David Fizdale, previously Grizzlies' head coach, being the most well-known face apart from Budenholzer. Suns aim to recuperate from a devastating defeat of the last season’s opening round to the Timberwolves by recruiting Budenholzer, which remains their significant off-season alteration.

Brent Barry's Career Stats and Achievements

Brent Barry, born on December 31, 1971, played in the NBA for 14 years and is now an executive for the San Antonio Spurs. Throughout his career, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Seattle SuperSonics, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets, winning two championships in 2005 and 2007.

Here are his detailed stats by team:

Los Angeles Clippers (1995–1998):

- Games: 179

- Points per Game: 10.4

- 3-Point Percentage: 38.0%

- Total Points: 1,862

Miami Heat (1998):

- Games: 17

- Points per Game: 4.1

- 3-Point Percentage: 29.4%

- Total Points: 70

Chicago Bulls (1999):

- Games: 37

- Points per Game: 11.1

- 3-Point Percentage: 34.9%

- Total Points: 412

Seattle SuperSonics (1999–2004):

- Games: 328

- Points per Game: 11.2

- 3-Point Percentage: 40.0%

- Total Points: 4,107

San Antonio Spurs (2004–2008):

- Games: 284

- Points per Game: 6.8

- 3-Point Percentage: 41.1%

- Total Points: 1,945

Houston Rockets (2008–2009):

- Games: 24

- Points per Game: 2.2

- 3-Point Percentage: 33.3%

- Total Points: 53

Overall, Barry averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game, with a notable 40.5% shooting percentage from three-point range. He also won the Slam Dunk Contest in 1996.

