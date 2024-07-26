Former UFC and WWE Champion Ronda Rousey Expecting Second Child With Husband Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey just dropped some big news at San Diego Comic-Con. Yes, the former UFC and WWE champ is pregnant again! She shared this during a panel for her graphic novel, Expecting the Unexpected. It's her second child with her husband Travis Browne. Their first, La'akea, was born in 2021.

Ronda joked about her pregnancy, connecting it cleverly to her character in the comic. It's an exciting chapter for Rousey, known for arm locks in the ring and now, storylines in comics. The crowd loved it, and so did the fans online.

At the bustling San Diego Comic-Con, amidst a sea of fans and flashing cameras, Ronda Rousey took the stage to share a personal update that immediately captured everyone's attention. “Did anyone notice that I'm very pregnant right now?" Rousey playfully announced, adding a dash of humor by linking her condition to her comic book character.

"Yeah, I'm just as pregnant as 'Mom' is in the majority of the comic," she joked, drawing laughter and cheers from the crowd. Transitioning from her exciting news, it’s hard not to reflect on Rousey’s storied career in combat sports. In the UFC, she was nothing short of revolutionary, dominating the Women's Bantamweight division with her fierce armbar submissions and defending her title six times.

Her prowess wasn't limited to the octagon; Rousey also made a significant impact in WWE. There, she became a three-time women's champion and made history as part of the first women’s main event at WrestleMania. These accolades are a testament to her versatility and skill, which have captivated audiences worldwide.

Ronda reflects on WWE’s evolution

Ronda Rousey shared her thoughts on the evolution of women's professional wrestling . She remarked how fighting as a woman was once seen as a joke, but that's no longer the case. While Rousey doesn't watch professional wrestling as much as she used to, she noticed a post by Nattie (Natalya) about a WWE show where there were more women on the card than men.

“I’m sure the matches themselves didn’t get the time the men got for the most part,” Rousey said, “but all these steps forward make it so much easier for those after us to continue to start where we left off rather than all the way to the back. We can keep pushing farther and farther and help the next generations.”

She added, “Now that Vince McMahon is gone and Triple H is at the helm, I think we are taking steps forward again. I’m highly encouraged by what is happening across the entire industry.”

What are you most excited to see from Ronda next? Whether it's more family updates or new creative projects, one thing is certain: Ronda Rousey always keeps us guessing.