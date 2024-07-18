Former UFC Champ Explains How Khamzat Chimaev Can Face Winner of Israel Adesanya vs Dricus du Plessis: ‘Shame for Sean Strickland’

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev’s career can be redeemable. He claims Borz can fight the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship title.

Khamzat Chimaev has been scrutinized by fans in recent times. He claimed he wanted to fight for the title in his next bout, despite withdrawing his much anticipated match against Robert Whittaker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev can fight for the title

UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev recently expressed his desire to fight for the title . However, fans disagreed with his stance due to his inactivity. They believe Borz has to work his way up to fight for the middleweight gold.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping took to his YouTube video to share his thoughts on the matter. The Brit gave his own roadmap on how Khamzat Chimaev can ultimately fight for the title. The Count also believes that inactivity prohibits Borz from fighting for the title in his next bout.

Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of the fight against Robert Whittaker after he fell ill. The Count believes UFC has to reschedule the bout, so that Borz can prove a point incase of a potential victory against The Reaper.

Bisping believes a three-round fight against Whittaker can help Chimaev due to his well documented cardio issues he faces. The former fighter believes this potential victory would set him up against the middleweight champion.

However, he believes Sean Strickland’s chances of earning a title shot would be diminished. Bisping claims Khamzat Chimaev would pass Tarzan, as he had previously mentioned waiting for a title shot.

“The fight that would, I’ll be honest, set up the next number one contender. And that’s a shame for Sean Strickland,” said Michael Bisping. He complimented Khamzat Chimaev and believes in his abilities to become the UFC middleweight champion.

Dricus du Plessis’ thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis gave his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker. Naturally, the winner of the fight gets a shot for the title against him. However, the South African fighter believes otherwise.

Du Plessis believes Robert Whittaker does not deserve a title shot if he beats Khamzat Chimaev. The South African champion has already fought The Reaper and knocked him out in the second round.

However, Dricus du Plessis expressed his desire to fight Khamzat Chimaev if he won the fight against Robert Whittaker. He wants to witness The Reaper and Sean Strickland go at it for the number one contender position.

After winning a razor sharp decision over Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis desires to fight him in a rematch. The South African fighter reveals he would fight anyone the UFC offers him. Claiming that the division is exciting, Stillknocks is excited to defend his title.

Dricus du Plessis is scheduled to fight Israel Adesanya, who challenges him for the middleweight title. The Last Stylebender lost his title against Sean Strickland in an upset loss. Fans are excited to witness the former champ put on a performance against the current one.