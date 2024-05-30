Former UFC Champ Sean Strickland Launches Bizarre Homophobic and Misogynistic Rant on Tom Brady Over Netflix Roast

Why is former UFC champ Sean Strickland attacking Tom Brady? What did Brady do to deserve such harsh words? Recently, Tom Brady participated in The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix. It was meant to be a fun, light-hearted event. However, some jokes went too far, especially those about his family.

Brady later expressed regret over his involvement, saying it negatively impacted his children. Strickland, known for his controversial remarks, didn't hold back. He launched into a bizarre, offensive rant against Brady. What makes Strickland's reaction so extreme?

From fun to family feud?

Speaking to the media ahead of his UFC 302 fight, Sean Strickland did not mince words about Tom Brady. He criticized Brady’s reaction to the recent Netflix roast. Strickland ranted, “Brady’s a c**t. He handled that like a f**king woman, dude. You act like a f**king girl. You pet f**king goats and you post g*y f**king photos, dude. Like, man the f**k up.”

Tom Brady, reflecting on The Pivot podcast, expressed regret over participating in the roast. He said, "I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way it affected my kids. So it's the hardest part; the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize 'I wouldn't do that again' because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world."

Nikki Glaser, a comedian who participated in the roast, shared her observations on Today with Hoda and Jenna. She said, “I feel maybe he didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them, and I do understand that.”

She added, “Tom Brady does not do anything without doing his research and knowing exactly what he’s getting into. I think it’s kind of a thing you say after the fact, but it’s impossible to me that he didn’t consider what could’ve happened.”

Clearly, the roast had unintended consequences for Brady. Strickland’s harsh words only add fuel to the fire of this ongoing controversy.

Will Tom Brady hit back at Sean's bizarre comments or will Sean get away with this?

