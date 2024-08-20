Former UFC Champion Blasts ‘Pathetic’ Jake Paul Over Fight With Mike Tyson: ‘He’s Almost a Pensioner’

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: A mismatch or a money-making spectacle? That's the big question on everyone’s lips. We’ve seen some crazy boxing matches, but this one takes the cake. A 30-year age gap? Really? Former UFC champ Michael Bisping isn’t impressed. He calls the bout a "joke," a "farce," and even worse, a disgrace to combat sports.

Bisping says Paul is a wannabe fighter who’s taking the easy way out. Can Tyson, even at 58, pull off an upset? Or is this just a payday for the old champ?

Jake Paul is set to face Mike Tyson in an eight-round boxing match on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight has drawn significant attention, mainly due to the nearly 30-year age gap between the two fighters. While some fans are intrigued, UFC legend Michael Bisping isn’t buying into the hype. He didn’t mince words when reacting to the matchup, calling it “a joke” and “a farce.”

Bisping voiced his concerns on his YouTube channel, where he gave a scathing critique of both the fight and Jake Paul’s role in it. He began by acknowledging that Tyson was once a formidable force, but quickly pointed out that “the man’s almost 60.” Bisping then emphasized that this isn’t the same Tyson who once terrified opponents in the ring. Instead, he argued, “Jake, I hate to point out the obvious, that makes you look pathetic.”

Transitioning to the press conference, Bisping found Jake Paul’s behavior especially troubling. Paul’s comment to the booing crowd, “you’re just like Mike Tyson, you were good 20 years ago,” didn’t sit well with Bisping. He saw it as Paul inadvertently admitting that the fight is lopsided. Bisping criticized Paul, saying, “You just admitted that you’re going up against an old man, who is a legend of course, but he’s not that guy anymore.”

Bisping didn’t stop there. He went on to call Paul “a disgrace to the combat world,” adding, “You are a joke. You are a wannabe. You’re a fake.” According to Bisping, a true fighter would seek out real competition, not take on an opponent nearly twice their age.

In Bisping's eyes, this fight is nothing more than a money-making spectacle, far removed from the essence of true competition. At the fiery press conference, Mike Tyson stood firm, undaunted by any concerns about his age or past glories . He confidently declared, "I’m doing this because I can. Who else can do it but me?" highlighting his unique position in the clash. He emphasized the novelty and draw of the bout, stating, "We got a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter that ever lived."

Jake Paul, never one to shy away from a verbal spar, quickly countered, emphasizing his role in making the fight a reality with Netflix. "So you’re welcome, my son," he quipped, positioning himself as both benefactor and provocateur, promising to "discipline" Tyson in the ring like a wayward child.

The exchange between the two continued to heat up, with Tyson warning Paul to brace for a tough fight, and Paul dismissing Tyson’s efforts as mere show. As the tension built, Tyson vowed, "As soon as I catch this guy, it’s going to be totally over. He’s going to run like a thief," to which Paul coolly responded, "Let’s meet in the middle." Tyson’s reply? "Oh, that’s what I want." Their words set the stage for a bout that is as much about clashing personalities as it is about boxing skills.

