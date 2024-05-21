Former UFC Champion Blasts ‘Spineless’ NFL for Their Stance in Harrison Butker Commencement Speech Controversy

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has lambasted the NFL for their stance in the Harrison Butker controversy. Butker has stirred the pot with his commencement speech at the Benedictine College’s graduation ceremony.

Butker made some controversial comments while addressing the women at the ceremony, saying (via People):

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you."

He added:

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Sean Strickland blasts the NFL amid the Harrison Butker saga

Butker, since his comments, has been attacked by the left wing. NFL vice-president Jonathan Beane has also thrown Butker under the bus with his comments on the matter. He said (via The Wester Journal):

“His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Sean Strickland has now chimed in on the debate, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“When did the NFL become such spineless cowards? MAN + WOMAN = MARRIAGE Nothing else. Text, history and tradition... It's that simple. It doesn't matter, who cares who can get married. Saying that makes you a weak man. They want you to say that....Have beliefs.”

Sean Strickland continues his verbal rampage against the NFL

Strickland’s Twitter tirade didn’t stop there. He continued to express his opinion while slamming the NFL. This time, he brought up the topic of gay marriage. Strickland wrote:

“There is not one ounce of me who hates gay people. If you're gay be gay. Be happy. I wish you the best. But that doesn't mean I have to bend my knee on every social issue designed to destroy America and masculinity. You can be against gay marriage. It's ok. You're not a bigot nfl.”

Strickland never shies away from expressing his opinions on social media. His outspoken nature is once again on display with the latest posts.