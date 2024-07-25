Former UFC Champion Replaces Joe Rogan to Join Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier in UFC 304 Commentary Booth

Michael Bisping will replace Joe Rogan in the UFC 304 commentary booth. ‘The Count’ will join the familiar faces of Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier in the broadcasting team for the PPV event in Manchester, England.

Rogan currently doesn’t travel internationally for the PPV cards outside of the US. Bisping will be the replacement as the upcoming event this weekend is set to take place in the Brit’s home country.

Michael Bisping replaces Joe Rogan for UFC 304

Joe Rogan, who once saved a bodyguard from getting knocked out by UFC 304 headliner Leon Edwards , won’t be ringside this weekend to announce the UFC 304 PPV. Instead of Rogan, Michael Bisping will join the booth.

Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier will be there as usual. Apart from that, Bruce Buffer will grace fans with his presence as the famed announcer will be in charge of the inside the octagon announcements.

UFC 304 is a massive card with two title fights set to go down. Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad will main-event the PPV with the UFC welterweight throne on the line.

In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall will put the interim heavyweight title on the line against perennial contender Curtis Blaydes.

Apart from that, the likes of Paddy Pimblett, Arnold Allen, and more are set to feature on the main card. A crucial flyweight showdown between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev will go down in the early prelims.

When Michael Bisping addressed criticism for replacing Joe Rogan

Michael Bisping once addressed the criticism of his commentary. Bisping is often free-flowing and is not necessarily thoroughly professional like the other announcers. Commenting on the backlash from fans, he told The Fighter vs. The Writer,

“Maybe it’s Joe Rogan fanboys that didn’t like the fact that I was stepping in. Who knows. I’m not some arrogant asshole that just thinks I’m the be all and end all, my opinion is the only one that matters so therefore I disregard everything. But I am confident in what I say as well. I know this sport inside and out.”

While Michael Bisping doesn’t necessarily follow the written-in-stone rules of commentary, his presence adds a different taste. Bisping, with his fighting accolades, is also massively knowledgeable about the game.

