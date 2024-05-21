Former UFC Fighter Geane Herrera Passes Away At 33 After Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Florida

Former UFC fighter Geane Herrera has passed away after being involved in a tragic motorcycle clash in Tampa, Florida. As per MMA Junkie, Herrera was on his motorcycle and collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Herrera fought in the UFC before as well as in BKFC. His family has started a GoFundMe page after Herrera’s demise.

Geane Herrera’s family starts GoFundMe page

Herrera’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to bear the costs of his funeral. Their statement read (via Daily Star), "Our family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Geane Carlos Herrera, known in the professional fighting world as "La Pulga", whose life was cut way too short at only 33 years old. Geane leaves behind a 16-year-old son, his three-month pregnant girlfriend, mother, father, sisters, a brother and a family that loves him and will deeply miss him."

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the incident was speeding. He reportedly collided with the back of the jeep before his body flung away several hundreds of feet. The police didn't reveal any name regarding the incident. However, their statement is in line with the GoFundMe page statement released by Herrera's family and BKFC.

Geane Herrera’s former opponent reacts to the devastating news

Geane Herrera had an MMA career of 10-3. All three of his losses came in the UFC. Herrera fought Ray Borg in his UFC debut in 2015. Borg reacted to the loss of Herrera’s loss through Instagram, writing (via BBC), "He was a good guy, my prayers are with him and his family during this tough time."

Herrera’s last MMA fight came in 2018 under the ACB promotion. He has since fought in BKFC, holding a record of 1-1-0.