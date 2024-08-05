Former UFC Star Accuses Mr.Beast of ‘Defending’ Ava Kris Tyson Following Grooming Accusations

Former UFC star Jake Shields goes after YouTuber Mr.Beast and Ava Kris Tyson. After Ava was exposed for allegedly sending sexually inappropriate messages to a minor, the MMA veteran decided to weigh in on the situation.

Mr.Beast is arguably the biggest YouTuber to grace the platform. Commonly referred to as Jimmy, the American social media mogul’s relationships with controversial personalities have put his career in harm's way. Shields, who is widely regarded as “anti-trans,” spoke about the issue alongside an alt-right internet personality on his Fight Back Podcast.

Amassing over 100 million subscribers, Mr. Beast has elevated the platform to new heights. However, it appears that Jimmy Donaldson cannot escape controversy. His ex-crew member, Ava Kris Tyson, was recently embroiled in a scandal.

The YouTuber was exposed for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to minors and was accused of grooming them. This caused his departure from the Mr. Beast crew. Jimmy was also flooded with dislikes in his recent video following the incident and was accused of deleting comments after his own scandal of mistreating contestants.

Former UFC star Jake Shields is often known to spew transphobic rhetoric on his social media pages. Recently, on his Fight Back podcast, the American fighter spoke about the Mr. Beast and Ava Kris Tyson controversy.

“Pushing the trans stuff, he was defending it until he couldn’t defend it anymore,” said Shields. The American contender references Mr. Beast’s defense of Ava Kris Tyson prior to the grooming allegations. After YouTubers were calling out Jimmy for ‘enabling’ his friend’s transition, he clapped back in support of the LGBTQ community.

Advertisement

After the grooming allegations started to grab attention in the community, Mr. Beast claimed he would look into the matter and sort it out. It seems like Jake Shields is disapproving of this response. “He put out something this morning saying, 'Oh, I am gonna hire my own independent people to look into it.' To look at what?”

Referring to them as “cowards,” Shields went on to attack liberals who allegedly hold the same transphobic beliefs but are supposedly afraid to say it publicly. This podcast highlight was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and has caught traction from fans.

It was reposted by Shields himself with the caption, “Stop normalizing transgenderism.” Along with alt-right internet personality Stew Peters, who advocated imprisoning Ava Kris Tyson over said grooming allegations, the former UFC star completely disavows transgenderism.