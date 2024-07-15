Former UFC Star Alistair Overeem Claims ‘Extremist Left’ Brainwashed His Daughter: ‘I’m Not Going to Call Her a He'

UFC veteran Alistair Overeem believes his daughter is being brainwashed into thinking she is a man. It is clear that the fighter does not believe in gender affirmations and claims he disavows their behavior.

His eldest daughter, Storm Overeem wants to identify as a man. However, Alistair Overeem revealed he would not be subscribing to this ideology. The former fighter blames it on social media and ‘wokeness’ to be the case.

Alistair Overeem disavows his daughter identifying as a man

In the LGBTQ+ community, gender affirmation is when the person identifies themselves with the gender they believe is authentic, rather than the one assumed at birth. A process that Alistair Overeem’s oldest daughter, Storm Overeem is supposedly going through.

However, Alistair Overeem does not believe in said gender affirmations. The retired fighter claims he disavows their belief and will not be addressing his daughter as a ‘he.’ On the Jaxxon Podcast alongside fellow UFC contenders Rampage Jackson and Luke Rockhold, he gave his thoughts on the matter.

“She’s all into this woke nonsense,” said Alistair Overeem. The former fighter reveals that his daughter, Storm Overeem, identifies themselves as a man, a maneuver he does not support. The Demolition Man blames it on social media and believes they are being brainwashed.

Calling it ‘extremist left,’ Overeem believes his daughter Storm spends too much time on their smartphone. He also claims he would be patient and show his daughter compassion in learning her gender affirmations. However, he also addresses why he refuses to address them as ‘he,’ despite her identifying as a man.

“I'm not going to call her a he,” said Alistair Overeem. He believes he is a fighter and refuses to give in to their gender affirmations. As a father, he claims he will not ‘let go’ of his daughter no matter what.

When Alistair Overeem suffered gruesome lip injury fighting against Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik met an unfortunate ending for the Dutch fighter as he suffered a brutal lip injury at the end of the fight. Although he had his moments, Alistair got knocked down by his opponent, prompting the referee to call the fight off.

Fans believe Alistair Overeem would have taken the victory on points, if not for the devastating knockdown punch delivered by Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik delivered a brutal right hand to Alistair’s lip that split it open. This injury is widely recognized as one of the worst in the UFC. Fans wondered if his lip would ever look the same as it was based on the level of cut the lip suffered.

However, less than two weeks following the bout, Alistair Overeem’s lip was completely healed. A small cut from the surgery was visible, but it hid the brutality of the injury. The Demolition Man retired from the sport at the age of 43, after a 25-year-old journey in mixed martial arts.