Former UFC Star Claims ‘Booze and Drugs’ Reason Behind Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Match Delay

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is one of the much-anticipated fights of the year. The Irish fighter is supposed to make his return at UFC 303. However, recent incidents have planted seeds of doubt in the fans’ minds.

A scheduled Dublin press conference for the fight was canceled. Rumors have percolated that McGregor could be dealing with an injury. Josh Thomson has now suggested a bizarre theory about the UFC 303 headliner.

Josh Thomson claims Conor McGregor wants to delay Michael Chandler fight

Josh Thomson has pinpointed Conor McGregor’s partying as the reason for the delay. He has claimed McGregor wants to push the contest back. While Thomson noted that McGregor wants the fight, he thinks ‘The Notorious’ wants more time to prepare.

He said on the Weighin In Podcast: "My second take is from somebody else and they said that he's actually going to try to extend the camp, he wants more time, he's trying to push this off until later. Now I don't know how much later but he says, what I've been told, he still wants this fight. He's not backing out, he's not pulling out but apparently it's very difficult to get off of the booze and the drugs and go out there and still fight."

Ariel Helwani, however, has already ruled out such a theory. He has reported there’s no salacious story behind the press conference cancellation. Helwani reported yesterday that there’s great positivity that the McGregor vs. Chandler fight will go down as scheduled.

It’s worth noting that Conor McGregor has never pulled out of a scheduled fight in his career. He has even fought through injuries on occasions. While the consensus is McGregor could have suffered an injury, Thomson has an entirely different take.

Conor McGregor’s recent social media post amid Michael Chandler fight uncertainty

Fans are keenly waiting for a word from either the UFC or Conor McGregor himself. Neither party has yet given an official statement. Amid the brewing uncertainty about UFC 303, McGregor made a cryptic social media post.

He could be seen sitting at a doctor’s table with a smile on his face. McGregor left a ‘strong’ emoji as his caption. It’s hard to make anything out of the recent post. However, fans in the comments section have taken his smiling face as a positive sign that UFC 303 will go down as expected.

UFC 303 is set to mark Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon. He hasn’t fought since suffering a gruesome leg break at UFC 264.