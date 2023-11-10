Former UFC star claims she made more in 1 day on OnlyFans than in her 'entire fighting career’

Former UFC star Paige VanZant recently appeared on Barstool Sports Podcast 'Only Stans,' where she talked about her fighting career and also revealed her OnlyFans income.

VanZant mentioned that her main source of earnings is now OnlyFans. 'I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I did in my entire fighting career combined,' expressed Paige VanZant.

She further stated, 'Even outside of the UFC and fighting, it has been pretty successful. I’ve worked hard in other industries, trying to cross over and become a more mainstream personality.'

The 29-year-old explained that she was motivated to start her own OnlyFans after people on social media asked her to post her pictures. She even claimed that if anyone doesn't want to subscribe to her OnlyFans, it's okay.

VanZant revealed that her content was initially PG-rated, but over time, she has switched to R-rated content.

Paige VanZant now charges $9.99 every month on her OnlyFans account for access to her content.

ALSO READ: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295: All details, date, time, match card, how and where to watch

All you need to know about Paige VanZant

Paige Vanzant is a 29-year-old mixed martial artist, pro wrestler, and boxer. VanZant in 2013 announced she had signed a eleven fights deal with UFC for the Strawweight division and competed in the Ultimate Fighter series

However, she was turned down to compete in the series as she was 20 at the time, and the house had alcohol, with the legal age for alcohol consumption being 21.

After competing in the Strawweight division for some time she moved up to the Flyweight division in 2017.VanZant left UFC in 2020. She fought thirteen fights in her career with eight victories and three losses.

And signed a contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Then in 2021, she made her pro wrestling debut in AEW. VanZant last appearance in AEW was in 2022.

She also appeared on two reality shows Dancing with Stars and Chopped.

ALSO READ: When Dana White banned Islam Makhachev from fighting in the UFC 5 years before he overtook Jon Jones as P4P king