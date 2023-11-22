Former UFC star compares Dwayne Johnson to Liver King for lying about steroids in awkward Joe Rogan interview

Dwayne “ The Rock “ Johnson recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the interview went well with Rock discussing a lot of things fans have pointed out many points and remarks made by the former WWE champion.

Fans called out Brahma Bull for lying to his fans about joining MMA back in 1996, and even fans were shocked by the unexpected collaboration between Joe and The Rock.

Rogan previously called out Hollywood actor and compared him with Liver King. Liver King is a social media influencer who previously claimed he has achieved his physics through his intense workout and eating raw meats.

later, he made an apology video agreeing he used steroids which went viral on the internet. The Rock is another influencer who has been denying using steroids.

Now UFC veteran Chael Sonnen took some shots at the former WrestleMania headliner on his recent YouTube video.

“His father denied it, his uncle has denied it, the whole family has denied it. It’s one of those things.”

“In all fairness, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal if you weren’t out there telling people about nutrition and telling people about your diet, telling people about your workouts. As soon as you start doing that and try to influence and motivate and bring people along the journey you lie to them about the journey, right I mean, he’s ‘Liver King.’ You’re ‘Liver King’ all over again. It’s the exact same thing” Sonnen further claimed.

ALSO READ: ‘Is he starting to become Hogan’: Fans are having a hard time believing Dwayne Johnson considered MMA in 199

When did The Rock last competed in WWE

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is undoubtedly one of the biggest global stars WWE has produced. The Brahma Bull was the main face of WWE during his full tie career and also headlined WrestleMania multiple times alongside legends like Stone Cold and John Cena.

Rock then later transitioned into Hollywood pursued his acting career full time and earned a global name for himself.

He recently made his comeback to WWE this year in September as a surprise and had an engaging segment with Austin Theory.

He last wrestled in a proper match against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. He also wrestled a match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

ALSO READ: Joe Rogan, who accused Dwayne Johnson of steroid use, had 'banging workout' together before JRE podcast appearance