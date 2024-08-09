Former UFC Star Explains Why Dana White Is Opposed to Inclusion of MMA in Olympics

Is Dana White secretly opposed to MMA in the Olympics? Brendan Schaub thinks so. The former UFC heavyweight recently shared his theory on why the UFC president might not be pushing for the sport's inclusion in the Games. Could it be all about money? Schaub believes that having UFC stars fight at the Olympics could hurt the promotion financially.

Imagine Jon Jones versus Francis Ngannou, not in the UFC, but on the Olympic stage. Who benefits? According to Schaub, not Dana White. He thinks the UFC might lose out on major pay-per-view profits. Could this be the real reason for White’s hesitation?

Brendan Schaub didn’t hold back when he shared his thoughts on why Dana White might not be pushing for MMA’s inclusion in the Olympics. According to Schaub, it all comes down to money. He pointed out that if MMA becomes an Olympic sport, UFC stars would likely represent their countries, leading to potential blockbuster matchups happening outside of the UFC’s control.

Schaub explained, “You could potentially have Francis versus Jon Jones on the Olympic platform. And the UFC wouldn’t benefit from it; the Olympics would.” He added, “This is one of the reasons I don’t think Dana and the UFC push for it.”

Advertisement

This makes sense, especially when you consider how much the UFC relies on pay-per-view events for revenue. If a fight like Ngannou-Jones happens at the Olympics, it could mean a huge loss for the UFC. Schaub believes that the financial implications are significant enough to make Dana White hesitant about pushing for Olympic inclusion.

ALSO READ: Watch: Dana White Blows His Lid Over Jon Jones Being Ranked At #3 In The Pound-for-pound List

However, Dana White has publicly expressed a different view. He recently stated that he supports the idea of MMA being in the Olympics, even though it’s not his priority. “I think it should be an Olympic sport already. It’s not my job… I’m not pushing to turn this thing into an Olympic sport,” White said in a Q&A with fans.

On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated UFC Hall of Famer, has been a strong advocate for MMA in the Olympics. He’s even mentioned that it’s one of his biggest goals since retiring and transitioning to coaching. “The inclusion of MMA in the Olympics is one of my biggest tasks for the next couple of years,” Khabib said, indicating that he’s already working in that direction.

Advertisement

While Schaub’s theory is compelling, especially with the financial stakes involved, Dana and Khabib’s public statements suggest that the idea of MMA in the Olympics isn’t entirely off the table. But is Schaub right about the UFC’s underlying motivations?

So, what do you think? Should the UFC prioritize Olympic inclusion, or is Schaub right about the potential risks? Share your thoughts!