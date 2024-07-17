Former UFC Star Reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov Blocked Him Because He Said ‘Some FU***D Up Shit’ About His Family

Quinton Jackson was blocked by Khabib Nurmagomedov a long time ago! Although Jackson and Nurmagomedov have never met inside the octagon, both athletes have had a significant impact on the UFC. While Nurmagomedov is considered to be among the greatest fighters of all time, Jackson has been a thorough entertainer both outside and inside the cage. Besides being a deadly KO artist, Jackson is also known for his humorous side.

From expressing his wishes to "spa*k’ Wanderlei Silva for being ugly" to openly asking for more money from the UFC, Jackson always had the limelight on him. Once, he also hilariously referred to himself as ‘Conor McNi***r’. Well, these comments might have amused his fans, but Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to have been annoyed.

Quinton Jackson mispronounced Khabib Nurmagomedov

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson recently sat down with Matan Even. Delving through various topics, Jackson mentioned at one point that ‘The Eagle’ blocked him on Instagram a long time ago. This was a surprising revelation, as usually, athletes do not block their peers on social media.

Jackson then went on to reveal the reason. ‘Rampage’ stated that because of his personality, he tends to "say some f**ked up s**t." Quinton acknowledged that Khabib is "very religious," and he probably "pronounced his [last] name wrong coz I'm bad with pronouncing names. I think I pronounced him Khabib N***a-run-off.”

Well, such a revelation is surely a lighthearted addition to the recent Khabib Nurmagomedov saga. Following the incidents of a terror attack, Nurmagomedov’s ‘Eagles MMA’ is facing FSB investigations. Meanwhile, ‘Rampage’ is not always joking. He recently thanked Dana White for saving his career.

Dana White bought WFA for Quinton Jackson?

Quinton Jackson, along with the likes of Wanderlei Silva ushered in a new era in UFC. However, before coming to the Dana White-led promotion, Jackson was a part of the Pride FC. He then moved to the World Fighting Alliance(WFA). Unfortunately, Jackson claimed that the company ‘folded’.

And this is where Dana White stepped in. Speaking with Joe Rogan on his podcast, Jackson stated that in order to bring ‘Rampage’ into the UFC, White bought the WFA. Thus, it is evident that even years after hanging up his fighting gloves, Quinton Jackson remains the same, intriguing character that he previously was.

