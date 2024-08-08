Former UFC Star Suggests Jon Jones 'Has Dirt' on Dana White After Tom Aspinall Comment: 'Dana Wouldn’t Tolerate This'

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren believes Jon Jones has dirt on Dana White. Funky expressed his discontentment with Bones’ inactivity in the octagon. He believed the organization would not tolerate the heavyweight champion’s absence and pride themselves on being different from boxing.

With Dana White constantly praising Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all time, Askren’s suspicion arose. The former welterweight contender believes UFC is tolerating the heavyweight champion’s inactivity due to him holding the president hostage with his secrets.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic in November. Fans were excited to witness both contenders go at it in the much anticipated clash. However, with Tom Aspinall in the mix, things have gotten complicated. The British fighter dominated Sergei Pavlovich to become the interim champion at UFC 295.

With this, the focus has been shifted to Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones. The interim champion usually goes against the undisputed to finalize who the king of the division is. But the UFC and Dana White seem hellbent on making Bones fight Stipe Miocic. The British fighter had to defend his interim title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has his own theory on the matter. Funky believes the heavyweight champion has dirt on Dana White and blames this as a reason for the organization permitting his inactivity. In a recent episode of Funky & The Champ, co-hosted by former double champion Daniel Cormier, both contenders have their thoughts on the division.

“I almost feel like maybe Jon’s got some dirt on Dana or something,” said Askren. He believes the UFC president would not ‘put up with this type of behavior.’ The former welterweight contender also goes on to differentiate the organization with the sport of boxing.

In the combat sports community, UFC often gets praised for making the fights that fans want to see. Ben Askren believes the organization was founded on this very aspect and claims it is different from boxing, where the fan favorites are often delayed. The welterweight fighter credits the UFC for avoiding padded records.

Askren does not seem to know why the UFC is supposedly entertaining Jon Jones’ inactivity other than the heavyweight champion having dirt on Dana White. The former fighter predicts Bones’ victory over Stipe Miocic due to the latter’s ring-rust and old age. He does not dismiss the idea of both contenders retiring after this bout, which will leave fans in dismay.

Despite having Tom Aspinall as the interim champion, UFC is determined on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. Dana White recently defended his reasoning behind that fight. He claims Stone Cold and Bones have paid their dues and deserve this title fight. White believes Tom Aspinall does not deserve the fight yet and is only working his way up.

This statement was widely criticized by fans in the MMA community, as Tom Aspinall has been delivering stunning knockout victories, becoming the interim champion. However, Dana White claimed that the winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will undoubtedly face the British fighter in a much anticipated title fight.