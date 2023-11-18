Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor reacts to his retirement plans

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest combat fighters of this era. He made his name in the UFC. McGregor captured championships in two weight classes and is the first UFC fighter to hold two titles at the same time.



Notorious captured the featherweight championship and lightweight champion. and he is the only featherweight champion to defeat a lightweight champion. Currently, McGregor fights in the lightweight division.

The 35-year-old mixed martial artist last fought in 2021 against his long-time rival in a trilogy fight at UFC 264. McGregor broke his during the fight and has been away from the octagon for almost three years now.

According to Conor McGregor himself, he is ready to make his return next year probably at UFC 300 in April.

McGregor conducted a question-answer session on his Twitter account interacted with his fans and answered numerous questions.

One user by the name of @AcChampionMilans asked McGregor indirectly about his retirement plans, “How many more knockouts have you left to dish up in your career.”

McGregor responded to fans and expressed, “My next one will mark my 20th KO in professional MMA, so I am definitely looking forward to that! 20ko’s in MMA is an incredible feat! Anderson has 23 overall so a nice aim for me.”

McGregor claimed he would fight 2 or 3 times more before retiring and wants to cross Anderson Silva’s knockout record. And McGregor now fights 1 fight in a year if he is fit that means he will retire in 2025 or 2026.

ALSO READ: 'Does that mean edibles?’: Snoop Dogg gives up smoking weed but UFC McGregor has some questions

When will Conor McGregor return to UFC?

Conor McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in their trilogy fight and broke his leg during the fight. McGregor is now officially on the road to come back. McGregor re-entered UFC’s anti-drug program.

According to several reports, McGregor is set to make his return next year in 2024. Notorious himself hinted at his comeback at UFC next year numerous times.

Rumors state McGregor will make his return and will possibly headline the UFC 300 event. The 35-year-old fighter is expected to face former Bellator champion and current UFC fighter Michael Chandler.

ALSO READ: ‘Hypocrites of the highest order’: Conor McGregor reacts to suspension of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s brother