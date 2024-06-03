Former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Explains Why Deontay Wilder Should Retire After Zhilei Zhang Loss

Deontay Wilder's boxing career is now in question. After a crushing knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang, many are wondering what's next for him. Wilder has now faced two consecutive defeats, first against Joseph Parker and now Zhang. Both losses have left fans and analysts questioning his future in the ring.

Wilder himself hinted at retirement if he didn't win. Lennox Lewis, a former undisputed heavyweight champion, thinks that's a wise decision. Lewis tweeted his advice, emphasizing the importance of health and family. Should Wilder retire, or does he have another comeback left?

Lewis to Wilder: Walk away a champion

Deontay Wilder’s recent fight against Zhilei Zhang ended in a stunning fifth-round knockout. The bout, which many viewed as a critical moment for Wilder’s career, saw him struggle to find his footing. Zhang's power and precision overwhelmed Wilder, culminating in a decisive knockout that left the former champion on the canvas.

Following the fight, Lennox Lewis shared his thoughts on Twitter. He wrote, “The @BronzeBomber told us before the fight that he would retire if he didn’t win. I think that’s a wise decision.”

Lewis continued, "He's more than carved out a life in which he can take care of his daughter, so before he suffers any more damage, it's best to leave the game with ur faculties intact because there's a LOT more life to live after boxing."

Wilder, known for his devastating right hand, couldn’t land his signature punch effectively against Zhang. The Chinese heavyweight controlled the pace and distance, keeping Wilder on the defensive. In the fifth round, Zhang's lead right hook caught Wilder off guard, followed by another powerful punch that ended the fight.

Joshua says Wilder should call it a day

Anthony Joshua had a straightforward reaction to Deontay Wilder's loss, saying, "Nah, it is what it is." While not particularly sympathetic about the knockout, Joshua remained open-minded about Wilder's future. He stated, "Come again if you want, but he’s got his family and there’s a life outside of boxing for him."

Joshua reflected on his own experiences, mentioning, "I enjoy fighting in London, I enjoy fighting out here [Saudi Arabia], I enjoy fighting in America. It's a blessing, and it doesn’t last forever." He acknowledged that if Wilder wanted to give it another shot, he could, but added, "Sooner or later, Father Time will catch up with you – with everyone."

Will he heed the advice of legends like Lewis and Joshua, or does he have one more fight left in him? What do you think Wilder should do next?