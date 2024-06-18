Former US President Barack Obama Sends Message to Celtics After NBA Championship Victory: ‘18 Titles Is No Easy Feat’

Former United States President, Barack Obama, wasted no time in extending his congratulations to the Boston Celtics following their historic 18th NBA Championship victory over the Dallas Mavericks. An avid supporter of the game , Obama was one of the very first to pen down a congratulatory message for the winning team.

Taking to social media, Obama commended the team on their remarkable achievement, acknowledging the significance of securing such a milestone in the competitive landscape of professional basketball.

What did Barack Obama tweet after Boston Celtics’ championship victory?

Despite his roots lying in Chicago, Obama went on to shower his praise for the Celtics in full run. While taking to his official X/Twitter account, he wrote, “Congrats to the new champs, the Boston @Celtics! 18 titles is no easy feat – well deserved.”

Although, throughout his tenure in office and beyond, Barack Obama has maintained a visible presence in the sports world, exemplifying his genuine interest and admiration for athletic accomplishments.

Barack Obama paid tribute to Bill Walton

Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to the late NBA legend Bill Walton , highlighting Walton's extraordinary contributions to the sport. Obama expressed his deep admiration for Walton, calling him "one of the greatest basketball players of all time" and praising his championship success at every level of the game.

Calling Walton ‘one of the greatest basketball players of all time and a champion at every level’ Obama tweeted,

The former President also lauded Walton's embodiment of unselfish team play, characterizing him as a "wonderful spirit full of curiosity, humor, and kindness."

Bill Walton's passing at the age of 71 has reverberated throughout the NBA, leaving an indelible void in the basketball world. As both a two-time NBA Champion and a beloved commentator, he endeared himself to fans with his genuine love for the game and his ability to articulate its intricacies in an engaging manner.

His presence as a voice of the sport resonated with millions, as he masterfully conveyed his deep passion for basketball, granting audiences a richer understanding of the game. Walton's legacy as a player, commentator, and ambassador for basketball will be cherished by fans and fellow members of the NBA community alike.

