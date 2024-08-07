Former Warriors Star Accuses Journalist of Fabricating Bronny James’ Rift Story With Lakers Teammate; DETAILS Inside

Steve Brenner is a name that might not be very familiar to a lot of people. To make it clear to them, he is the author of the widely shared piece about how Bronny James was given "star treatment," which strained relations between teammates during the Summer League. However, he is called out by Gilbert Arenas for fake news.

Almost two weeks have passed since the contentious article was released. However, it undoubtedly caused a lot of ruffles. And it appears that the cycle is still ongoing. Not yet exactly. Not without Gilbert Arenas offering his analysis of the entire affair. The former Warriors star, No Chill Gill, delivered some unvarnished truths to Brenner of The U.S. Sun in the most recent episode.

Arenas said, “When I was on vacation, I looked at it like, ‘That’s some bullsh*t.’ The reason I say that is this. Think about a roster of Summer League players. Those players are trying to make a team. Those players are fighting for their lives, which means if you ask them a question about Bronny James, trust me, they’re going to think this is a trick.”

The former Warriors star added, “So they will be saying the most politically correct things that they can [say]. They will exaggerate because he’s the guy on the team! So, these guys trying to make the team would not have anything bad to say. It would be career suicide!”

Advertisement

Gil recently brought this reporter back into the public eye, but the remarks from the unnamed teammate are powerful. Given Brenner's extensive 20-year career, which includes positions at numerous national newspapers such as The Times, The Guardian, and the Daily Mirror, among others, it appears to be a rookie error to publish such an item without credible evidence. This is where things get intriguing though, because Arenas wasn't finished yet

He said that the Bronny James story was indeed fabricated, “You wrote a story that said a teammate said it. And a teammate came out and said, ‘Bullsh*t! It’s fake, it’s made up. You got called out in real time! Usually, no one comes and checks you. Someone did. Now, unfortunately, you’re going to have to correct this… Right now, you are being called fake news and you are on the clock now to have a comeback to that.”

Advertisement

Brenner's side and the U.S. Sun have not moved yet. But with Arenas—a well-known figure in the NBA and media—presenting evidence to support his position, it appears to be a dead end for the other parties. For his part, James Jr. is used to being made fun of and criticized. The 19-year-old is aware that people will always notice him because of his last name.

ALSO READ: Gilbert Arenas Trolls Rudy Gobert After Nikola Jokic's Masterclass in Game 5, Sending NBA Fans Into a Frenzy