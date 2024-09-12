Former Warriors Star Claims Klay Thompson’s Life Would Be Much Easier If He Teams Up With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

The player that Klay Thompson was in his prime is no longer in the picture. But they needed that version of him for the Golden State to succeed. Thompson can now play a different role at a different team—one that he can easily adjust to at this point in his career—after joining the Mavericks.

On the "Gil's Arena" podcast, former Warriors player Gilbert Arenas discussed the differences that Thompson will encounter as a result of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

After sustaining injuries to his Achilles and ACL, Thompson was not performing at his previous level. The five-time All-Star still averaged over 20 points per game in his next two seasons, despite the impact it had on his skill set.

But the Washington State product had his worst year since his sophomore year last season. The Warriors had several players who regressed. Due to their unsuccessful years, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green put additional strain on Thompson, which he was unable to handle.

However, the Mavericks are home to two of the NBA's most dynamic guards. Irving scored 25.6 points per game last year, while Doncic averaged 33.9 points. Playing a similar role to his during the Warriors' dominance from 2015 to 2019, Arenas thinks Klay will thrive.

“No one’s expecting Klay to average 21 PPG, 22 PPG. If he does, oh sh*t. But for the most part that offense is run by two dudes. Going off during this season here and there. He can come in and average 20 PPG, it’s going to be less pressure for him though,” said Arenas.

Klay wasn't the starting option for the Warriors in the 2010s, which was one of the many reasons they were so dangerous.

The attention that opposing teams had to devote to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant made them forget about Thompson. But Klay is such a fantastic shooter that opponents were unable to drop off of him, making the offense all but unstoppable.

Thompson has evolved into a different person, but the Mavericks' philosophy remains the same. Two of the league's top isolation scorers are Doncic and Irving. The Mavericks will have a real chance at winning a championship if the trio can stay healthy. Having one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the NBA will be a luxury.

