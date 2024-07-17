Former World Champion Backs ‘WWE Loyalist’ John Cena for Record 17th Championship Win Before Retirement

WWE superstar John Cena’s 17th WWE Championship run is a hot topic in the wrestling world. The Cenation leader is tied up with Ric Flair’s record of 16 WWE Championships, and one more WWE title would propel Cena to great heights in WWE.

Even Ric Flair recently said that if it’s John Cena breaking his record, he wouldn’t mind it at all. There have been varied opinions on John Cena’s 17th title run, with some backing it up, while some former superstars like Booker T giving it a thumbs down.

Now, another ex WWE superstar, Matt Hardy has said that he wouldn’t mind Cena winning the 17th WWE Championship, as he is the most deserving candidate for this honor.

What did Matt Hardy say to back John Cena’s 17th WWE title?

While speaking on the recent episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy said that he wouldn’t mind at all, if Cena wins the WWE Championship once again, as he has been one of the most loyal WWE superstars.

“I wouldn’t mind that. I wouldn’t mind that at all. I think he is such a WWE loyalist, I wouldn’t mind that. He would be a great guy to get that honor. When you look back at him and it’s all said and done, he spent his entire career at WWE and for WWE, and he really is one of the more loyal employees that has ever worked at WWE. So yeah, I wouldn’t mind that at all,” Fightful quoted Hardy.

Hardy also noted that he sees merit in Cena winning the WWE Championship as it gives some other superstar a chance to beat the WWE legend.

John Cena’s first WWE Championship came at WrestleMania 21 against JBL, and his last title run came up against AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2017. Cena hasn’t won the title for the last seven years, as he turned into more of a part-timer who made only sporadic appearances.

As Cena has now announced his retirement by the end of December 2025, he might be looking to clinch that gold one more time.

Hardy says John Cena’s retirement is a Good Call

Matt Hardy further backed Cena’s decision to call it quits in WWE in the next 1 year as he now intends to focus on Hollywood and his acting career. “I think John retiring is probably a good call for him because I think he wants to move forward and do more things on the Hollywood front and in the acting front,” he said.

The former WWE star said that Cena in the next year would put on great matches, along with elevating other wrestlers as well. He further said that Cena’s final run would also be full of emotions as the WWE fans would miss him when he is gone.

