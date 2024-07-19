Former World Champion Shows Interest in Bringing His Popular Gimmick to WWE’s Judgment Day

Judgment Day has become one of WWE’s most dominant factions, alongside The Bloodline. After giving Edge the boot in 2022, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor took their faction to new heights, taking in new members such as Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. At present, the heel faction is spearheaded by the reigning World Champion, Damian Priest.

Additionally, Rhea Ripley aims to bring the Women’s World Championship back home this SummerSlam 2024. Amidst Judgment Day’s success in WWE, a certain former World Champion has addressed the idea of joining the group with his popular gimmick. The star in question is none other than Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy considers joining Judgment Day with his ‘Broken’ gimmick

Matt Hardy first introduced his ‘Broken’ gimmick during his TNA stint in 2016. The gimmick garnered a strong response from the fans, propelling Matt Hardy as a top star in the company. The former ECW World Champion then brought the gimmick to other promotions such as Ring of Honor, WWE, and AEW before eventually making his TNA return at the Rebellion pay-per-view.

Amid the growing popularity of his ‘Broken’ character, Matt Hardy recently discussed the idea of joining WWE’s Judgment Day faction as ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy on his podcast, The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy.

He stated on The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, “It (Broken gimmick) is definitely evolving. I think it is time to do this evolution. So yeah, who knows? The Judgment Day, they’ve got a cool gig going, so yeah, that’d be something that would be fun.”

Given that Matt Hardy is on a per-appearance deal with TNA, it is possible for him to make his WWE return in the future. His brother Jeff also followed in his footsteps and made his TNA return at the Against All Odds pay-per-view event.

The Hardy Boyz’s AEW exit led to speculations about their WWE return. And considering WWE’s working partnership with TNA, it is not far-fetched to believe that Team Extreme could soon make a WWE comeback. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Hardy brothers.

Is Judgment Day on the verge of splitting?

Although Judgment Day is currently ruling the roost on Raw, the faction has been showing signs of a potential split. A few weeks ago, Damian Priest asserted to Seth Rollins that he doesn’t need Judgment Day as much as they need him.

Moreover, there’s conspicuous tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor since the former’s rise to the title picture.

On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio incurred the wrath of Rhea Ripley by getting involved in a steamy angle with Liv Morgan. With the existing tensions surrounding Judgment Day, do signs point to a potential split?

Well, at this point, it can’t be said for sure. Besides, things can't always be peachy within factions. Nonetheless, Judgment Day is still the most formidable faction on WWE Raw, despite their internal conflicts.