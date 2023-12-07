Former WWE Champ reveals CM Punk’s return was met with mixed response and ‘some people were very against it’

Former WWE and AEW champion, and the best in the world, CM Punk, made his highly anticipated return at Allstate Arena for Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The Second City Saint returned to WWE after an almost decade-long absence.

His last WWE match was at Royal Rumble 2014 before leaving on a sour note. Subsequently, Punk took a prolonged break from pro wrestling, delving into acting and even venturing into the world of real fighting by joining the UFC , following in the footsteps of Brock Lesnar.

In 2021, Punk made his pro wrestling comeback with AEW (All Elite Wrestling), WWE's rival company. However, he was released from AEW earlier this year. The rest, as they say, is history Punk recently made his triumphant return to WWE.

The former champion expressed his views on CM Punk's return

Former WWE champion and United States champion Bobby Lashley recently appeared on Steve Fall and said, "I was actually leaving around the time when Punk was really starting to pick up a little steam. I mean, he was there but he really didn't do anything at that time. I know he had a big impact in WWE during his time there.”

He added, “I spoke with some of the guys that know him, and I got mixed feelings. Some people were very against it, some people were, 'You know, whatever.' But it's the land of opportunity. So, if he comes back and he helps out the show, that's the business side of it.”

Meanwhile, Punk was always popular amongst the fans but he is amongst one of the most hated pro wrestlers of all time. The reason for his release from AEW was also the altercation with fellow AEW wrestler Jack Perry.

Punk is currently booked to make his return at SmackDown after years just like appeared on Monday Night Raw Night after Survivor Series 2023.

