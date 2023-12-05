Former WWE Champ reveals Triple H changed storyline in 2011 so he could beat CM Punk: ‘I gotta beat this f***er

Former WWE champion and self-proclaimed 'Best in the World,' CM Punk, made his highly anticipated return to WWE after almost a decade at the 37th annual edition of the Survivor Series, held at the Allstate Arena. Fans are thrilled to witness The Second City Saint back in the WWE ring.

Recently, former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his perspective on CM Punk's WWE comeback after nearly ten years.

He revealed an intriguing story about why Triple H ultimately replaced his scheduled match with Punk by stepping in to face Punk.

Nash expressed this on his podcast, Kliq This, For someone known for their pipebombs, it felt very contrived. Then, at the end, you know, oh sh*t. I better slip this in to have credibility: "I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make money." I’ve heard that before.'

Nash was initially advertised to go up against CM Punk in 2011, but the match was later canceled, and instead, The Game, Triple H, stepped in to face Punk.

Kevin Nash revealed the real reason why he did not face CM Punk in 2011

Big Daddy Cool revealed an interesting story from 2011 and expressed the real reason why his match with CM Punk was canceled.

"It's funny now that Vince has taken a backseat in this whole thing, I see Paul, like, he owns it now. He has ownership of that company as far as when they say he's creative. His demeanor, his pacing—I mean, he is in complete control of that situation.“

Nash further said, “There's never been anybody of his talent in the ring. I mean, when he was with us, we were all ruthless, and we were all very driven for our success. It's such a different Paul now. I know that when I was supposed to wrestle Punk, you know, he just got under Triple H's skin so bad.”

“Paul just came up to me and just said 'I'm going to beat him. You're not going to wrestle him. I'm beating him.' I'm like, 'Cool.' That's why I and Punk never wrestled. He's said, 'I gotta beat this fu**er.'”

