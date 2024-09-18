Former WWE Champion Backs Vince McMahon Amidst Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit; ‘He’s Done Good Things’

Trigger Warning: The article below contains a brief mention of sexual assault allegations.

Vince McMahon has found himself cornered ever since the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit struck him earlier this year. Even his close ones have shied away from backing him openly, while many have condemned his acts.

However, amidst all of this, there is a former WWE Champion, a prominent face of the Attitude Era, who has kind words for Vince McMahon even after those heinous allegations. That man is none other than Mick Foley.

The former WWE superstar said that he had seen Vince McMahon do good things and wanted to thank him for giving him a chance in WWE. Foley made these comments recently at Comic-Con Northern Island (via Monopoly events). There he was asked about the new docuseries on Netflix, which is expected to shed light on Vince McMahon’s career in the wrestling industry.

Foley said that he genuinely liked Vince McMahon, even though his relationship was never the same with him after he left WWE, and went to TNA for three years. He, however, said that he's still trying to find an address to write to Vince McMahon, and thank him, for giving him a chance in WWE.

Foley fuirther said that he has indeed seen McMahon do good things in his life. “I think all of us are a combination of good traits and bad traits and you hope your good traits outweigh your bad traits and it seems, perhaps, that Vince got it backward there for a little while. But I’ve been there when he’s done good things. I’ve seen him do good things,” he said.

Foley stated that he feels bad that someone whom he knew so well (Vince McMahon) got into something that “seems pretty unsavory”. “So, I’m choosing to appreciate him until I learn more about what may have gone down,” Foley said.

The sexual trafficking lawsuit has significantly tarnished the reputation of Vince McMahon like never before. He has faced massive backlash not just from the WWE fans but the entire world over the alleged deeds he might have done as a Chairman in the last three decades of his career.

Today, the company he created has shut its doors for him. Vince McMahon isn’t allowed to enter WWE headquarters. The people whom he backed are shying away from backing him. According to reports, people in WWE are just trying to wash their hands off Vince McMahon, and they don’t want him back either. The upcoming docuseries on Netflix shall drill the final nail in coffin of Vince McMahon.

