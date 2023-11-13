Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar return update: Report

Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar, considered one of the most accomplished performers in company history, is rumored to return to WWE programming. Lesnar was last involved in a high-profile rivalry with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Since returning to WWE in 2021, Brock Lesnar has been very active in high-profile matches and feuds. Following his comeback at SummerSlam that year, he started a rivalry with Universal Champion Roman Reigns that led to multiple pay-per-view bouts between the two competitors. Lesnar and Reigns faced off at Crown Jewel, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam in 2022, with the championship on the line each time.

At WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, Lesnar and Reigns competed in the main event with both world titles on the line. Reigns ultimately emerged victorious to become undisputed champion.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Lesnar is likely to return to WWE programming around the Royal Rumble event in January.

Brock Lesnar's expected opponent for WrestleMania 40

Brock Lesnar's most recent WWE storyline feud was against Cody Rhodes. Their rivalry began the night following WrestleMania 39 in April, where Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On that post-WrestleMania broadcast, Lesnar and Rhodes were booked in a tag team match against Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Surprisingly, Beast turned his back and attacked Cody Rhodes. They fought in a trilogy, first at WrestleMania Backlash, then at Night of Champions, and the feud concluded at SummerSlam 2023.

The most likely opponent for Brock Lesnar, according to Xero News, is Gunther. Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar is one of the dream matches every fan wants to see.

According to previous reports by Xero News, Brock Lesnar is the favorite to face the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion, the ring general Gunther, at WrestleMania 40. If they do not compete at WrestleMania 40, they will face each other at WrestleMania 41.

“Gunther holds till Mania, Brock was option A with the view in mind that they could also do it at 41 in a different scenario if they can't do Lesnar at 40.”

Currently, Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion and is a heavy favorite to win a Royal Rumble match as well. But if he doesn't win the Royal Rumble match, he is rumored to face Beast Brock Lesnar.

