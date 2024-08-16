Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Taunts Tom Brady After NFL Legend Walks Out to Hulk Hogan's Theme Song

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre is thoroughly justifying his nickname ‘The Scottish Psychopath’ these days since he turned more heelish after injuring CM Punk at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Recently, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady made a grand entrance to Hulk Hogan's WWE Hall of Fame theme song at the Fanatics Fest, which is set to take place this weekend. Several prominent WWE superstars will be in attendance, along with some of the biggest names from various sports, including Tom Brady.

Before the show kicked off, Tom Brady had some fun walking out on Hulk-o-Manic’s mythical theme song; the video went viral, and WWE even posted it on their official social media handles. The Fanatic Fest is set to take place on August 17 and 18; WWE superstars declared for the event are Hulk Hogan, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton, Paul Heyman, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and The Miz.

Drew McIntyre, being a Scottish Psychopath, took shots at Tom Brady as he quoted the WWE, where Tom Brady was walking out on the Hulk Hogan’s theme song; McIntyre wrote, “What a mark.”

'What a mark' is a professional wrestling term for a fan who is overenthusiastic about professional wrestling and assumes the characters and storylines in the world of pro wrestling are real.

Drew McIntyre recently triumphed in a match against former WWE champion CM Punk at SummerSlam 2024 in a special referee match, where Seth Rollins was the guest referee.

SummerSlam 2024 was an absolute stunner. It had seven whooping matches on the card, and every contest had a justified ending. Here is the list of matches and all results.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) - Cody Rhodes is retained after Roman Reigns returns and attacks Solo Sikoa.

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) - Drew McIntyre wins.

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) - Gunther becomes the new WWE Heavyweight champion after Finn Balor turns on Damian Priest.

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) - Nia Jax becomes the new champion.

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match) - LA Knight becomes the new US champion.

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) - Liv Morgan retains after Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley.

7. Sami Zayn ( c ) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental championship match) - Bron Breakker became the new IC champion.

According to some recent reports WOR, WWE is planning to book a second match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at the upcoming WWE PLE Bash in Berlin 2024; reports suggest the second match will also be a stipulation match, and it is rumored the match could be strap match as hinted on last Monday Night Raw episode when Punk whipped Drew McIntyre with a belt.

