Former WWE Champion explains why Logan Paul is on the same level as Brock Lesnar

Pro wrestling is an industry where a superstar gets their first breakout after many years.it's very rare when a superstar gets a main card push just after his debut. Brock Lesnar is one of them. He was pushed massively after his debut in WWE. Lesnar even captured the world title just five months after his debut.

Former WWE champion and one of the superstars on the list is Kurt Angle. Angle recently talked about Logan Paul and added him to the list with him and Brock Lesnar.

Talking on the True Geordie Podcast Hall of Famer expressed

“At first, I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s a YouTuber. He’s just trying to get fame.’ But he was producing, and winning fights, and then he goes to the WWE and showcases his athleticism. It’s like, ‘Whoa, this kid has it. Why did he start with YouTube? He could have been a pro boxer when he was younger or a pro wrestler. He has the ability to be all of the above.”

Kurt further said, “Watching him, I’m genuinely impressed by his skills, and I’m really happy for him. He just won the US Title. I think that’s a great accomplishment for only wrestling in his eighth match. I can tell you this: I won the Intercontinental Title wrestling in my ninth match, so I know the feeling. He’s on that level with me and Brock Lesnar.”

Kurt even claimed Logan Paul will become World Champion soon in WWE.

Logan Paul's next match after Crown Jewel 2023

YouTuber turned pro wrestler Logan Paul secured his first title in only his eighth match in the company. Paul faced Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the United Championship. Maverick clinched the title after attacking Mysterio with brass knuckles.

Paul announced on his Twitter and Instagram that he is heading to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024, WWE's first pay-per-view of 2024. There are rumors that Paul will face Grayson Waller in a title match, where he will defend his title for the first time.

