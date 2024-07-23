Former WWE Champion Hopes for Hall of Fame Induction With Vince McMahon’s Exit

The landscape of WWE has transformed since Vince McMahon left the company. New leadership has given birth to fresh ideas and perspectives, fostering a better creative atmosphere for WWE talents and employees. Due to severe charges made against him by a former WWE employee, McMahon resigned from the promotion.

His exit, unquestionably, paved the way for a transformative era in WWE. The unimaginable has become a reality under Triple H’s regime. That said, a former WWE champion is hopeful that WWE will finally induct him into the Hall of Fame now that Vince McMahon is no longer associated with the company. The former world champion is none other than Sid Vicious, aka Psycho Sid.

Sid Vicious hopes to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with Vince McMahon gone

Sid Vicious had a memorable run in WCW and WWE during the 1990s. The wrestling legend rubbed elbows with major stars like Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker during his career. Sid Vicious, in his own right, was a top star, as he won the WCW and WWE World Championships twice.

Despite his stellar career, Sid Vicious hasn’t yet received the honor of entering WWE’s Hall of Fame. He claims that his bad relationship with Vince McMahon is the reason he was not inducted into the Hall of Fame. Nonetheless, Sid Vicious is optimistic that he will eventually be admitted into the Hall of Fame now that McMahon is no longer in WWE.

While speaking on the Attitude Era podcast, the wrestling veteran revealed that McMahon didn’t like him very much.

He stated on the Attitude Era podcast: “You’d think that they would offer that. Again, Vince McMahon didn’t like me so much; I think that’s why they haven’t offered me that. But, with Vince being gone now, you’d think those people would say, ‘Hey, this guy, we still got him on contract. He is still making a little bit of money. It would help him if we did that,’ and it would help them as well.”

Hopefully, WWE will reach out to Sid and honor him in the WWE Hall of Fame soon. At present, Sid Vicious isn’t even signed to WWE’s Legends contract. This may be a missed opportunity for WWE, considering the level of expertise that Vicious possesses.

Although Sid Vicious is not involved with WWE anymore, he never fails to let his opinion known on the current product. He recently criticized WWE's new storyline.

When was Sid Vicious last seen on WWE TV?

Sid Vicious is perhaps one of the most underrated WWE legends. Despite headlining WrestleMania twice, Vicioius’s career is overlooked. During his heyday in WWE, Vicious headlined WrestleMania 8 against Hulk Hogan. However, he left the promotion in 1992 due to creative differences.

Sid later made his return in 1995, locking up with major stars such as Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. But his stint was short-lived, as a grave injury forced him to part ways with the promotion in 1997. Ultimately, Sid jumped ship to WCW in 1997 and continued his career.

His last appearance on WWE TV took place in 2012 when he made his return to wrestle a match against Heath Slater.

All in all, Sid Vicious deserves to be recognized as one of WWE’s accomplished legends. We will have to wait and see if Triple H finally allows Sid Vicious to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

