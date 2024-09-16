Former WWE Champion Makes Bold Statement on Roman Reigns; ‘Company Pushed Him a Little Too Early’

Roman Reigns is having a dream run in WWE. The Only Tribal Chief is currently witnessing what he has yearned for years. He might have lost the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 40 to Cody Rhodes, but that was the beginning of Reigns’ one of the golden periods in WWE.

The fans longed for him for months, and when he finally showed up at SummerSlam 2024, the entire Cleveland Browns stadium exploded with chants. That was something, Reigns was never subjected too. As a babyface, this was Roman Reigns’ first acceptance by the WWE fans.

This has been acknowledged by former WWE Champion, Kurt Angle also. The Olympic Gold Medallist has made a bold claim by saying that the company had pushed Reigns a little too early initially which resulted in the fans turning their backs against him.

"Roman Reigns. I’m not gonna lie to you, the kid’s been on fire. I will say this – he earned every bit that he’s gotten. I do believe the company pushed him a little too early and the fans didn’t wanna accept that, but he’s followed through. He’s proven that he’s one of the best in the world right now," Angle said while speaking at the K&S WrestleFest.

Angle is talking about the scenario which was there in 2015. WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns, the next John Cena, and it backfired completely. Vince McMahon wanted Reigns to be the next biggest babyface in WWE, but it didn’t work at all.

Instead, the fans booed Reigns more, when McMahon tried to push Reigns down their throats. It’s only when Reigns took a break in 2020 and returned as a heel is when a real change began. Within a short time, Reigns became one of the hottest heels in the company.

Apart from praising Roman Reigns, Angle also praised Jacob Fatu and the new Bloodline, stating that everyone in the Samoan family is extremely talented.

“They all come from the same family, the same Samoan background, but yeah, they’re all extremely good. They’ve always been. You look at Rikishi and the ones in the past. They have a great reputation of being great workers,” Sportskeeda quoted Kurt Angle.

As of now, Reigns is currently battling his own Bloodline mates, and trying to reestablish himself as the Only Tribal Chief, by dethroning Solo Sikoa. At the upcoming WWE PLE, Bad Blood, Roman Reigns is teaming up with Cody Rhodes and will face Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Let’s see who wins this fall.

