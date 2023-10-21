Former WWE champion Randy Orton is returning soon: Reports

Former WWE champion, the Viper Randy Orton, is out of WWE after his back injury from last year. The last he wrestled was against the Usos, and we have not seen him in the ring since then. Recently he was spotted at the performance center in September.

Now the recent reports by WrestleVotes suggest Apex Predator is set to make his return soon he mentioned in his tweet, “Regarding the Randy Orton return rumors, source states new merchandise & branding has been approved. Also, WWE will present a large social media promotion / digital material for the comeback. It’s indeed happening. Potential at Survivor Series or that weekend.”

Survivor Series is set to take place after WWE Crown Jewel 2023, this year WWE is hosting Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago on November 25th.

All you need to know about Randy Orton

Randy Orton, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the WWE champion at the age of 24, securing his position as the youngest WWE champion in history. Furthermore, Orton boasts a record of the third most championship reigns in history, having dedicated more than 20 years to the company. Undoubtedly, he stands among the greatest WWE superstars of all time, earning monikers such as the Legend Killer, Apex Predator, and The Viper. Throughout his career, he shared the ring with three generations of WWE superstars, including Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, John Cena, and Seth Rollins.

Before his departure, Orton engaged in a heated rivalry with the Bloodline alongside his tag partner, Riddle. Unfortunately, his tag team partner is no longer with WWE, having been released last month. Fans are speculating that upon his return, Orton may engage in a competition with Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight confirmed for Crown Jewel

Speaking of Roman Reigns, he made his return to Blue Brand last week. LA Knight and John Cena confronted him and LA Knight challenged Roman Reigns for the match. Today WWE officially dropped the poster and announced LA Knight will face Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2023.

Roman Reigns himself reacted to the announcement and said “Now you can call yourself a “megastar”.